In order to impart real-time industry exposure to the polytechnic students, the Center of Excellence in Maritime and Shipbuilding (CEMS) in Visakhapatnam has come up with a skill-development training programme. For this initiative, the CEMS Vizag collaborated with Siemens, one of the prominent international industrial companies to offer offer training programme for polytechnic students.

In a statement issued by the institute, its Chief Operating Officer (COO) announced that CEMS Vizag will provide industrial training, which is mandatory for third-year polytechnic students. The training programmes are available in various domains including Design, Electrical, Computerized Numerical Control (CNC), Automation, Robotics, Welding, Process Instrumentation, and Pumps and Piping.

The duration of courses may vary from 3 months to 6 months. Furthermore, the training will be a combination of online and offline courses following the safety norms promulgated in the current COVID-19 pandemic situation. Trainers at CEMS Vizag will impart their experiences, thereby enabling the students to get hands-on experience on the latest industry-relevant software and hardware. Students who have successfully completed training will be receiving a certificate issued by Siemens. Interested candidates can register by visiting the CEMS centre located at Scindia Junction in Visakhapatnam or they can contact 7794840934, 6281775945, or 0891-2704010.

Established by the Indian Government, CEMS was set up as a Section 8, not for profit organisation, and promoted by Indian Register of Shipping and Siemens industry software along with Sagarmala Ministry of Shipping. To facilitate professional skill development and enhancement in Maritime, Manufacturing automobile aerospace, and heavy engineering sectors through research and education partnership with the industry, this comprehensive maritime and shipbuilding centre of excellence has been founded with the campus at Mumbai and Vizag. As CEMS is a Central Government’s initiative for skill development, all the courses are offered at very subsidized rates and outreach to everyone.

Located at Gandhigram, CEMS in Vizag offers high-end courses in the areas of design, automation, digital manufacturing, robotics and maintenance domains. The Skill Development Centre is equipped with 18 state-of-the-art laboratories to skill students and upskill industrial workforce in Digital Smart Manufacturing.