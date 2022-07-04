This morning, PM Narendra Modi inaugurated a 30-feet bronze statue of the legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju at his 125th anniversary celebrations in Bhimavaram. Thousands have gathered for the celebrations at ASR Nagar, the location where the statue was erected. PM Modi felicitated the family members of Alluri Sitarama Raju on the stage. Modi opened his speech by saying “We are all lucky to meet on this holy land where Alluri Sitarama Raju was born’, in Telugu.

In his speech, PM Modi said that Andhra Pradesh is a holy land filled with heroes who fought for freedom and sacrificed their lives for the country. “Alluri Sitarama Raju should be regarded as the symbol of the Adivasi and tribal culture in our country”, said Modi. He said that Pandrangi, the birthplace of ASR, must be developed well as gratitude to the revolutionary freedom fighter.

“Sitarama Raju took up arms against the British and sacrificed his life at a very young age, for which every single citizen of the country will be thankful for”, Modi said. Further, he pointed out that the youth of India must take inspiration from ASR and strive for the development of our nation.

He also spoke about Pingali Venakayya, who designed the national flag, Kandurkuri Veeresalingam, Potti Sriramulu, Kanneganti Hanumanthu, Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, and all those who dedicated their lives to the country. “We, as the citizens of India, must ensure that the dreams of all those who sacrificed their lives must be fulfilled.”

“In the last 8 years, the country has been inching towards development and betterment of the lives of the citizens”, mentioned the PM. The Prime Minister spoke about the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, which is the celebration of 75 years of Indian independence. “The Central Government will put efforts in constructing the Alluri Sitarama Raju Memorial at Lambasingi and also strive towards the development of tribal areas near Visakhapatnam“, he informed.

PM Modi said that the Adivasi and tribal communities play a key role in the success of the Make in India mission and appealed to the youth to take initiatives in line with the Vocal for Local mission. “The tribal research institute in Visakhapatnam will play a key role in promoting over 3,000 forest products and the tribal culture in Andhra Pradesh”, he said. Finally, he spoke about the contribution of the tribal youth and women to the development of the country.

Alongside PM Modi, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan, Minister Roja Selvamani, ex-minister and actor K Chiranjeevi, ad other eminent personalities were present at the 125th anniversary celebrations and statue inauguration of Alluri Sitarama Raju in Bhimavaram.