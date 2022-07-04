On Sunday, 3 July 2022, the Visakhapatnam City Police conducted a counselling session for rowdy sheeters, suspects, and others with a criminal history. As per the directives of the City Police Commissioner Ch Srikanth, these miscreants with were summoned to the police stations and warned against any criminal activity in the future.

They were advised to take up a productive way of life and not to carry out any mischief in the future. Further, they were warned that any unlawful activity will result in severe punishment and imprisonment. The Visakhapatnam City Police conducted this counselling session was conducted in a bid to ensure a better society and also to reform the criminals.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more such city updates.