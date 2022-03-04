Leading pharmaceutical company, Pfizer Healthcare India Pvt Ltd has launched a UG programme in BSc Chemistry in collaboration with GITAM (Deemed to be University). This has been undertaken by the Pfizer Autonomous Teams (PAT) to enhance the skills and employability in the pharmaceutical sector. The PAT has taken this initiative to provide educational aid to girl students in rural areas of the North Andhra region.

The head of the Visakhapatnam site of Pfizer Healthcare India Pvt Ltd has mentioned that the company is aiming at increasing the women workforce through PAT. Further, Vikram Shukla thanked the faculty of GITAM for facilitating the launch of the BSc Chemistry course. GITAM Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Jayasankar Variyar pointed out that the collaboration between industrial and educational sectors is the key to enhancing the skills of the youth of India.

Jayasankar has informed that GITAM is planning to level up the infrastructure with a budget of Rs 15 crores, Registrar D Gunasekharan addressed the meeting and spoke about the importance of industrial exposure on the students. The principal of the Institute of Science, M Sarathchandrababu has informed that GITAM has taken the initiative to collaborate with various pharmaceutical companies. Thus ensuring that various industrial cum academic courses are developed to aid the students.

The Head of the Department for Chemistry, GVR Sharma, has lauded Pfizer for its collaboration with GITAM to launch the BSc Chemistry course. He spoke about how this initiative would create a positive impact on the mentoring of girl students in rural areas.