Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), Visakhapatnam, has issued a notification to fill up 40 jobs in various departments. The application process for these jobs will be online-offline. The selection process for these jobs does not involve any eligibility examination and will be purely based on qualification and experience. Eligible candidates will be shortlisted and selected on the basis of group discussion and an interview. The deadline for the application for these jobs is 20 April 2022.

Details of posts available

Deputy General Manager- 4 vacancies

Manager- 9 vacancies

Assistant Manager- 1 vacancy

Project Officer- 6 vacancies

Deputy Project Officer- 18 vacancies

Senior Consultant- 2 vacancies

Consultant- 1 vacancy

Qualification required

Candidates applying for the posts must hold a Diploma or B.Tech graduation certificate in a relevant stream. The candidate must be a graduate of a recognised university and must have scored a minimum of 60%. Additionally, the applicant must also have experience in a related field of work.

Salary

The selected candidates will be paid between Rs 52,000 to Rs 2,20,000 per month depending on their post.

Selection Procedure

Eligible candidates will be shortlisted and selected on the basis of group discussion and an interview. An eligibility test will not be conducted.

Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply for the jobs through the Hindustan Shipyard Ltd (HSL) Visakhapatnam website. Visit the website and open the job notification on the site. Click on the online application link and fill it up. Download the hard copy after filling out the application. Send the hard copy to the HSL Visakhapatnam office.

Online applications should be filled between 30 March and 2 April 2022. The hard copies of the application should be sent to the HSL office before 25 April 2022.