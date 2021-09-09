The Indian Institute of Management – Vizag (IIM-V) and Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday.

The MOU is said to facilitate mutually beneficial relationships between the two public-funded institutions. The pact also wishes to focus on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) aspects. With this MoU, IIM Vizag and HSL wish to leverage their strengths for the larger interest of the people.

Hindustan Shipyard Limited will offer work and projects that require intense research in the management domain to the Masters of Business Administration (MBA) students of IIM-V. In return the Indian Institute of Management – Visakhapatnam will offer capacity-building programs for the personnel of the HSL.

Speaking on the occasion, IIM-Vizag Director, Prof. M Chandrashekhar, said, “For junior and middle-level officers at HSL, there shall be a minimum of three on-campus capacity-building programs per financial year, of the duration of five full-days each.”

The MoU documents were exchanged between HSL CMD, Commodore (Retd.) Hemant Khatri, and IIM-V Director, Prof. M Chandrasekhar. The exchange program happened in the presence of the HSL Director (Corporate Planning & Personnel), Commander (Retd.) JP Gupta, and HSL Director (Finance & Commerce), SV Rambabu. All the faculty members of IIM-Vizag were also present during the signing of the MoU.

In February 2021, during the 13th edition of Aero India 2021, Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) had signed an MoU with HSL. The MoU aims to undertake repair and construction of Indian Navy, or Indian Coast Guard, ships on the eastern seaboard. It will enable repairs of bigger ships thereby enhancing the yard capacity. The pact also aims to augment the ship-building process.