Vizag City Police has arrested five people in connection with four different robbery cases that had been reported in different areas of the city. On Wednesday, Visakhapatnam Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) Suresh Babu IPS held a press meet and revealed the details of the four crimes and also identified the accused for the public.

#1 For a robbery that happened on 24 August 2021 within MVP Colony police station limits, 25-year-old Mukurupu Ramesh Babu of Payakaraopeta was arrested. According to the complainant Mounika Rani, the accused came to her house and introduced himself as a friend of the complainant’s husband (Chandra Selcharam). He said he had come from Palakonda to attend an exam at Krishna College. He asked for a room to change his clothes, changed his clothes in the bedroom and left the house. It was on 3 September 2021 when Mounika opened the wardrobe in that room and found gold items missing.

She immediately filed a complaint at the MVP Colony police station. While arresting Ramesh Babu, the police recovered gold and silver worth Rs. 1,05,000. The accused was working as a Marketing Manager at Suvarna Bhoomi Real-Estate at Gurudwara, Visakhapatnam.

#2 One of the robbery cases in Vizag, a complaint had been filed by Vuyyuru Ram Mohan Rao, head cashier of Chaitanya College Administrative Office at Dwaraka Nagar police station. He had stated in the complaint that he had Rs. 70,000 cash in the cupboard at his office and on 6 September, an unknown person entered the administration building by breaking open the main door lock, stole cash from the cupboard and decamped with the booty.

The accused in this case has been identified as 28-year-old Mokara Ganesh, a native of Vizianagaram. He used to work as a car driver at a college. While arresting him, the police recovered Rs. 58,700 cash and cell phone worth Rs. 10,000.

#3 A cash-snatching case was reported under II Town police station limits. The incident happened at 222 Bus Stop, RTC Complex. According to the complainant, SK Imran of East Godavari District, he had called for an auto-rickshaw on 30 August 2021 and the auto driver demanded more money. Then, the complainant took another auto and traveled to RTC Complex. The accused, with another person, chased the complainant and snatched Rs. 19,000 cash, a mobile phone from his shirt pocket and fled away.

The accused were arrested and have been identified as 23-year-old Selvam Rajesh and 23-year-old K Raj Kumar. The police have recovered Rs. 14,500 cash, one Oppo Al5 cell phone worth Rs. 30,000 from them.

According to Vizag city police, the two accused are auto drivers and live in the same locality, Arilova. They are habituated to bad vices and with low income, they started committing property offences.

#4 In another one of the robbery cases that occurred under Gajuwaka police station limits, a complaint has been reported by A Kondandamma of Malkapuram. On 7 September, the complainant had gone to Raja Gold shop in BC road, Gajuwaka to fix the lockets of her gold chains. After the completion of her work, she kept her 4 tulas gold ornaments in her handbag and was looking for other ornaments in the store. While she was at the shop, an unknown person entered the shop and stole her handbag.

Based on the complaint, Gajuwaka police investigated and arrested the accused, who has been identified as 28-year-old P Durga of Madhurawada. The police have recovered 4 tulas worth Rs. 1,00,000 from the accused.