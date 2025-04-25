As the weekend approaches, the yearning for rest and relaxation grows. With summer temperatures soaring, however, stepping out of the house to grab a coffee with friends or even simply chill at a park by yourself seems unthinkable. In times like these, “Netflix & Chill” is the mantra (not that Netflix & Chill)! Think about it – you in your bed with the AC on, a cool soda by your side, and a new movie or show that’s got you hooked. Sounds good, doesn’t it? The list of new OTT releases set to entertain doesn’t fall short either, and most of the latest movies and web series drop today itself, so you can start your weekend binge right away from Friday night! Check them out:

Havoc

A gritty crime thriller, Havoc follows an injured detective who gets caught in a tangled web of corruption and conspiracy after a drug deal goes wrong. His mission? To rescue a politician’s estranged son while navigating a treacherous criminal underworld.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Ayyana Mane

This Kannada-language mystery thriller centers on Jaji, a newlywed woman who stumbles upon a dark family secret involving a string of deaths and a sacred idol of Kondayya. When yet another unexpected death rocks the family, Jaji sets out to uncover the truth.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Weak Hero Class 2

Park Ji Hoon returns as Yeon Si Eun in this continuation of the popular Korean drama. Season 2 picks up after the intense events of Season 1, with Si Eun transferring to Eunjang High School in search of a fresh start. But old demons and new enemies soon catch up with him, as he navigates school violence, friendship, and survival.

OTT Platform: Netflix

WondLa Season 2

The journey of Eva continues in WondLa Season 2. After her underground bunker is attacked, she ventures to the Earth’s surface, only to discover it’s now overrun by alien beings who believe she’s key to a greater destiny.

OTT Platform: AppleTV+

Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins

Rehan is hired to steal Africa’s priceless Red Sun diamond, but what begins as a calculated heist turns into a dangerous game of betrayals and shifting alliances. Starring Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat, this high-stakes thriller pits two master con artists against each other.

OTT Platform: Netflix

MAD Square

A follow-up to the 2023 Telugu hit MAD, MAD Square reunites three college friends now dealing with the pressures of adulthood. Directed by Kalyan Shankar, the film follows their spontaneous trip to Goa that spirals into a series of humorous, chaotic events, testing their friendship and life choices.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Tharunam

Arjun, a CRPF officer, and Meera, a driven entrepreneur, meet by chance and form a deep connection. Their budding romance takes a dark turn when Meera’s friend is found dead in her kitchen, entangling the couple in a chain of troubling events.

OTT Platform: Tentkotta

Absolution

Liam Neeson stars in this gripping tale as a retired enforcer diagnosed with CTE. Haunted by his past and desperate to reconnect with his estranged daughter and grandson, his plans are upended when he uncovers a brutal human trafficking ring. With old loyalties tested, he must go back into the underworld one final time.

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Superboys of Malegaon

Directed by Reema Kagti, this heartfelt story celebrates filmmaking and dreams. In Malegaon, where movies offer a rare escape, amateur filmmaker Nasir Sheikh rallies his quirky crew to make a film for and by the people of their town. Despite tight budgets and bigger challenges, their passion keeps the dream alive.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Pokémon Horizons: Season 2: The Search for Laqua; Season 2, Part 2

The Pokémon adventures continue! Liko, Roy, and Dot face new rivals, intense Tera Training, and legendary clues linked to Lucius and Laqua. As they enhance their Terastallization skills, epic battles and heart-pounding mysteries unfold.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Crazxy

In this psychological thriller, Sohum Shah plays Dr. Abhimanyu Sood, a surgeon carrying ₹5 crores to settle a scandal quietly. But things spiral when he receives a terrifying call—his daughter has been kidnapped, and the ransom is the exact amount he’s carrying. Is this a real abduction, or a sinister trap?

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

This Friday, these new OTT releases today are all you need for the perfect weekend binge!