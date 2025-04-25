There’s something quite wonderful about those viridescent grapevine plantations, sprawling off into the unknown. Nowadays, these lush landscapes are becoming popular under the name of wine tourism. After all, there’s no hallmark of leisure like unwinding at a charming sunny vineyard, sipping some chill Rosé or crispy White Wine and letting the hours drift by. While Visakhapatnam itself doesn’t have vineyards to boast of, the wider region of South India is home to some truly remarkable ones. From the hills of Karnataka to the valleys of Tamil Nadu and Telangana, here are some vineyards you can explore on your next getaway.

Grover Zampa Vineyards (Nandi Hills, Karnataka)

Established in the 1960s by Kanwal Grover, hailed as the pioneer of Indian winemaking, Grover Zampa Vineyards is among the oldest and most respected wineries in India. Known for its hand-harvested grapes and globally acclaimed labels, this vineyard offers more than just wine; it delivers a complete experience.

Located in the scenic Nandi Hills near Bengaluru, the 410-acre estate features:

Tasting Room (Cave de La Réserve) with guided wine tasting by an in-house sommelier

Restaurant & Lounge (Lounge de La Réserve) serving all-day Indian and Continental fare with wine pairings

Boutique Wine Store (Boutique de La Réserve) where you can shop before heading out

Wine tours start at Rs 350 and include a vineyard walk, winemaking insights, and tastings. Visit their website to book a tour!

Domaine Sula (Channapatna, Karnataka)

Sula Vineyards, India’s beloved wine brand, has rebranded its Karnataka winery to Domaine Sula, embracing the region’s growing wine culture. Just outside Bangalore, this estate focuses on sustainable wine making.

Guests can tour the winery, learn how grapes become wine and join curated tasting sessions with expert winemakers. The place is open daily from 11 AM to 8 PM. You can contact them at +91 97417 98666 for more information!

KRSMA Estates (Hampi Hills, Karnataka)

Perched near the historic ruins of Hampi, KRSMA Estates is a vineyard with both character and a commitment to quality. Spread over 160 acres, of which 50 are under vine, this boutique winery has been producing award-winning wines since 2014.

During your visit here, you can taste single-varietal wines like Cabernet Sauvignon and Sangiovese. You can book a personalized tour set amidst ancient heritage and rolling vineyards.

Located 70 km from Hampi, this is a must-do detour if you’re exploring the Vijayanagar region.

Big Banyan Vineyard & Resort (Near Bangalore, Karnataka)

Located just 30 km from Bangalore, Big Banyan Vineyard & Resort is perfect as its got beautiful fields and stay at one place.

Highlights include:

Walkthroughs of the vineyards and wine production

Tastings of six wines, including their signature dessert wine Bellissima

Luxurious cottages, rustic dining spaces, and serene lawns ideal for brunches and romantic dinners

This is your go-to spot for a quick break from city chaos.

MSR Grape Farm (Cumbum Valley, Tamil Nadu)

Situated on the NH183 between Kollam and Theni, MSR Grape Farm is a more rustic experience. It offers a chance to walk through thriving grape plantations and direct-from-farm grape purchases and grape-based products.

Great for families, MSR provides a peek into Tamil Nadu’s agricultural heart.

Sera Vineyard and Resort (Rimmanguda, Telangana)

Just 60 km from Hyderabad lies Sera Vineyard and Resort, an agritourism destination that merges grape farming with laid-back luxury.

Spanning 36 acres of vineyard and 4 acres of resort, Sera features:

Guided vineyard tours open to both guests and day visitors

Cosy cottages, villas, a swimming pool, banquet lawns, and an in-house restaurant

It is ideal for those seeking a countryside escape with a touch of elegance.

Whether you’re a seasoned oenophile or a curious traveller, these vineyards in South India promise unforgettable getaways wrapped in nature, heritage, and wine. So, the next time you’re itching for a break from Visakhapatnam’s coast, head to the hills and valleys for a swirl of wine and wonder.

