Movies and web series released on various OTT platforms are the one-step solution for our entertainment this June. The saturation of new content over these OTT platforms hardly ceases, with new movies and web series releasing every week. As we understand and adapt to the new normal of Covid-19, movies releasing directly on the OTT platforms has become habitual for us now. Although new in fashion, these OTT platforms provide a vast uniformed base for a variety of content. Fans and movie buffs wait eagerly to binge-watch all the new content on the OTT platforms this weekend in India.

We list out all the new content to stream on OTT platforms this weekend in India.

#1 Khwabon Ke Parindey

Khwabon Ke Parindey is an easy-breezy road trip. 3 friends set out on a road trip, accompanied by a stranger. The 6 episodes long series, narrates a tale of youth, friendship, and hope. The series has been shot in the scenic landscapes of Australia. The series marks the debut of Pavitra Rishta fame Asha Negi on the OTT platform, in a leading role.

Where To Watch – Voot

#2 Workin’ Moms (Season 5)

Workin’ Moms is a comedy-drama series revolving around 4 friends. Meeting for the first time in an unusual place, mommies group, they form an unlikely quirky friendship. The story is about urban motherhood, where one has to juggle between work, relationships, self-identity, etc.

Where To Watch – Netflix

#3 The Silver Skates

The Silver Skates is a Russian period drama movie. Michael Lockshin makes his directorial debut for a feature film with this romantic drama. The movie is based on the 1865 novel Hans Brinker, or The Silver Skates. The Silver Skates stars Sonya Priss and Yuriy Borisov in the lead roles. The Silver Skates, which was released in 2020, is now available for streaming in India on the OTT platforms.

Where To Watch – Netflix

#4 Jagame Thandhiram

The most awaited masala movie of the year is finally streaming on the OTT platform. Jagame Thandhiram has been made available in all major Indian languages, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. A powerful combination of director Karthik Subbaraj, music producer Santhosh Narayan, starring the accomplished actor Dhanush in the lead, makes Jagame Thandhiram a must-watch.

Where To Watch – Netflix

#5 In The Name Of God

In The Name Of God is a new Telugu series starring Priyadarshi in the lead role. The web series is a dark and gritting story of greed, lust and vengeance. Filled with vigorous action sequences, Priyadarshi after his successful performance in Jathi Ratnalu, is seen in a completely different tangent role. The crime thriller drama has been written and directed by debutant Vidyasaagar Muthukumar.

Where To Watch – Aha

#6 Sherni

Vidya Balan returns to the screen after her successful biopic on Shakuntala Devi. Sherni is a story set in the jungles, where a tigress T-12 has started hunting on men. The movie hints at the casual sexism, and the misogyny faced by women and how they yet emerge as fierce as a tigress. Director Amit V. Masurkar tells a tale of realism, as he did in his previous venture Newton.

Where To Watch – Amazon Prime Video

#7 Luca

To satisfy the entertainment hunger of all the animation-loving people, Luca, a new animated movie is finally streaming on the OTT platform. The movie ports you to an imaginary city of Portorosso. Due to the pandemic, the movie has been made to stream directly on the OTT platforms. Luca is a coming-of-age tale of two river monsters/ best friends, who are determined to experience human life at the coast. Out of all the new content on OTT platforms this weekend in India, Luca is not something you should miss.

Where To Watch – Disney+ Hotstar

#8 Fatherhood

Starring the hilarious comic and a brilliant actor, Kevin Hart in the lead role, Fatherhood is a new comedy-drama. The movie shows the struggle of a single father and the beautiful father and daughter relationship. The movie is based on a novel titled Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss and Love.

Where To Watch – Netflix

#9 Mosagallu

Vishnu Manchu starrer and produced, Mosagallu is a techno-thriller. This new Telugu movie has been directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin. It is based on the true events of a large-scale techno scam. The movie has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and English. It also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Sunil Shetty in the lead roles.

Where To Watch – Amazon Prime Video

#10 Pachchis

Pachchis is a new Telugu thriller movie. Directors Sri Krishna and Rama Sai present a tale of easy money and the risks attached to it. The movie deals with a lead addicted to gambling. He enters the dark realm of easy money, in order to make more money for his addiction.

Where To Watch – Amazon Prime Video