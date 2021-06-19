The common entrance test of Andhra Pradesh EAMCET (Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test) has been renamed EAPCET in 2021 (Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test).

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) proposed to conduct EAPCET-2021 (Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) from August 19-25. On Saturday, Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh released the schedule and announced the conduct of common entrance tests in Andhra Pradesh. EAMCET has been likely renamed after students appearing for Medical entrance exams have been made compulsory to appear for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission into medical colleges in 2021.

Notification will be issued on June 24 2021 and the registration process for candidates willing to appear for the exam will begin on June 26.

*Submission of online application without late fee is from June 26 2021 to July 25, 2021 (30 days)

*Submission of online application with a late fee of Rs.500 is from July 26- August 5 (10 days)

*Submission of online application with a late fee of Rs 1,000 is from August 6- August 10 (5 days)

*Submission of online application with a late fee of Rs 5,000 is from August 11-15 (5 days)

*Submission of online application with a late fee of Rs 10,000 is from August 16- August 18.

The notification will be released on June 24 on the official site of APSCHE. EAPCET exam will be conducted in two shifts, in the first shift from 9 am-12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm-6 pm. The candidates in order to apply should have passed 10+3 from a recognized school/college and board with mathematics, physics and chemistry as the main subjects. Through this common entrance test, candidates will be given admission into BE, BTech, BSc, BVSc and AH, BFSc, BPharm and PharmD courses.

Meanwhile, the government is planning to conduct the other common entrance tests ICET, PG CET, EDCET, LAWCET in the month of September. However, the final announcement and dates are yet to be finalised.