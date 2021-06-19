Mission ‘Covid Suraksha’, a facility to run clinical trials by pharma companies, will be set up in Vizag. Vizag will be the only city to have such a facility in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The centre is currently under development at Rural Health Centre (RHC) Simhachalam under Andhra Medical College. Department of Biotechnology, Union Ministry of Science and Technology has identified 19 areas in the country to establish Covid Suraksha. The principal of Andhra Medical College PV Sudhakar sent proposals and the DPR to have a centre in Vizag was approved recently.

The clinical research centre to be developed at Simhachalam RHC will be equipped with infrastructure, equipment and staff for conducting clinical trials by the pharma companies in the coming times. While a majority of trials will be on Covid-19 and its new variant, in the coming years, Covid Suraksha will be a one of its kind centre to conduct clinical research for any kind of disease. It may be recalled that in the recent past, Andhra Medical College had contributed during the trials conducted for Bovishield vaccine in the midst of the first wave of pandemic and also lent good support for clinical trials of the 2-DG drug, for treating Covid-19 during the second wave. “When the Central Government called for applications to have a clinical centre, we proposed for a centre in Vizag and they were impressed by the way we handled clinical trials of Bovishield vaccine.

Centre will be giving equipment, manpower of 17 members including researchers, technical assistant, field workers and other teams for Covid Suraksha. So, the next time, pharma companies can choose the Vizag centre for conducting clinical trials for which we will identify volunteers,” said PV Sudhakar. So far, funds of Rs 1.7 crore have been received and more funds will be given as long as it is necessary.

Previously, AMC had got the opportunity to handle clinical trials of Covershield, which was successful. With eight hospitals under the control of AMC, the officials have identified Simhachalam RHC which is under the Community Medicine Department. Covid Suraksha will also be supervised by the Community Medicine Department. The renovation of the building has been taken up with the support of CREDAI as part of the CSR Project. “Completing the works to be ready by July, the Centre will then ask the pharma companies if they are interested in conducting trials at the Vizag centre,” Sudhakar added.