Last updated 2 hours ago

It seems like the severity of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic is bringing back the craze for OTT streaming of movies. All the movie buffs are already waiting in excitement for this weekend as it marks the releases of some great movies. But there is one film that everyone’s buzzing about. The Oscar winning film, Nomadland is all set to release on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

On 26 April, 2021, history was created at the 93rd Academy Awards. For the first time, the Academy Awards ceremony was conducted digitally and awards winners were announced. Nomadland, a movie produced, written, directed, and edited by a woman, bagged three Oscar Awards. Director Chloe Zhao, became the first woman of colour/ Asian woman origin to win an Academy Award.

Congratulations to the entire cast and crew of Nomadland on their #Oscar for Best Picture, to Chloé Zhao for Best Director and to Frances Mcdormand for Best Actress. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/g9I1jzePRX — Disney+HotstarPremium (@DisneyplusHSP) April 26, 2021

This also marks the second time when a woman has won The Best Director Oscar (previously won by Kathryn Bigelow for ‘The Hurt Locker’). Nomadland also bagged the Best Picture Award, along with Frances McDormand winning the Best Actress Award, a third time for her.

The story revolves around a homeless woman, Fern, who is focusing on her life as a widowed woman and her journey. She loses her job as a factory worker in the Great Recession. With no other option left, she is forced to become a vandwelling nomad. In her journey she encounters various obstacles and emerges as a new person. It narrates a powerful story of the struggles of a woman who wants to survive alone in the 21st century.

Nomadland winning three Academy Awards implies the changing dawn of the movie industry. The Academy recognising a female dominated production at the Oscars marks the shift of spotlight towards female creators.

The movie premiered on 11 September 2020 at the Venice Film Festival. It went on to show at many other film festivals where it bagged several awards.

Which OTT platform will Nomadland stream on?

Nomadland is now streaming on the Hulu OTT platform. The OTT release rights of Nomadland in India has been bagged by Disney+Hotstar. The movie is said to premiere on the streaming platforms from 30 April 2021.

Nomadland, which is inspired from a book by Jessica Bruder, was originally supposed to be released in cinemas on 4 December 2020.