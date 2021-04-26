Last updated 3 hours ago

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has demolished former TDP MLA Mr. Palla Srinivasa Rao’s building at Old Gajuwaka. The GVMC town planning department arrived at the site in in the early hours of Sunday morning. The building, which is located at the Old Gajuwaka Junction in Visakhapatnam, was under construction when the demolition began.

Officials from the town planning department began the demolition of the multi-storeyed building in Visakhapatnam, owned by the TDP Visakhapatnam Parliament Constituency President, Mr. Palla Srinivasa Rao, at around 3 AM on Sunday. As per GVMC officials, a part of the land that the building was being built on, has been allocated for a highway in Gajuwaka.

When the Mr. Srinivasa Rao got the news of GVMC officials bringing down his building, he arrived at the spot along with his party supporters and the situation got heated. He argued that the requisite permissions had been obtained for the construction of the building and that the building was being built as per the original plan. Mr. Rao also claimed that he hadn’t been served any notice before the GVMC officials took to demolishing the building. He said that he would take legal recourse on this matter.

It is worth noting that GVMC has been conducting stern demolition of many structures around Visakhapatnam from buildings, to paan shops set up on footpaths, deeming them as illegal. GVMC officials brought down various encroachments on footpaths at MVP Colony and Gajuwaka on Sunday. The officials from the town planning department also demolished the paan shops situated on the footpaths at Rushikonda.