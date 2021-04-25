The role of women in the world has been incrementally rising over the years. Statistically, movies had only seen 15 percent of the roles being played by women. However, today we see an upward trend of 30 percent of roles being played by them. Series depicting the individuality of a woman have inspired many, and drawn many others, for more female centric desi series on OTT platforms.

Here are six female centric desi series currently premiering on the OTT platform:

#1. Engineering Girls

Engineering Girls’ Season 1 is a 5-episode series starring Krithika Avasthi, Barkha Singh and Sejal Kumar. The series conveys the experience of girls in an engineering girls’ hostel. Season 1 of this series is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and was released in 2018 on Netflix. Now, Season 2 is coming soon.

#2. Four More Shots Please!

Amazon Prime has conferred the most-watched Indian show on the platform to Four More Shots Please!. This Amazon original, starring Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kriti Kulhari, and Maanvi, describes the friendship of 4 obdurately erroneous girls who are hungry for perspective and, thereby, learn through uncertainties. Seasons 1 & 2 of this female centric desi series are currently available on the OTT platform Amazon Prime VIdeo and Season 3 is coming soon.

#3. SHE

SHE, a seven-part series, is amongst the top 10 watched series on Netflix in India. This, Aditi Pohankar starrer, crime drama is the story of cop who goes undercover as a sex worker. Directed by Imitaz Ali the series signifies the role of a woman’s body in taking authority of her beset.

#4. Bombay Begums

Bombay Begums stars Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash and Plabita Borthakur in the lead roles. A CEO of a bank, a beautiful wife, a bar dancer and a bisexual, from a small town, make up Bombay Begums. This series, which had seen the doors of courts and legal proceeding for inappropriate content, continues to telecast on Netflix and pins a lot of hope for a socially acceptable Season 2 of this female centric desi series on the OTT platform.

#5. Delhi Crime

This multi starer is set in the fallout of the 2012 Delhi gang rape. This series had been introduced with Season 1 running for a time of 45-63 min. The Netflix presentation, starring Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, and Rajesh Tailang, released last year. The trailer for Delhi Crime Season 2 released a month ago. At the 2020 International Emmy Awards, Delhi Crime became the first Indian series to win the Outstanding Drama Series award.

#6. Aarya





Crime drama Aarya is an incarnation of Dutch drama series Penoza. This Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat directed web series bestows the titular role on Sushmita Sen and drives the plot on revenge. This Hindi language female centric desi series with a runtime of 50-59 minutes has released Season 1 on the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar.