Alright! March is here and the OTT juggernaut is in no mood to slow down whatsoever. From docuseries based on real incidents to superhero extravaganza, there’s plenty to root for in the coming four weeks. So buckle in and sort your dates out for we present you 5 new movies and web series to look forward to among the OTT releases in March.

OTT releases in March: New movies and web series to look forward to

#1 Murder Among the Mormons

Murder Among the Mormons is touted to be the first comprehensive look at the shocking crimes to have taken place among the Mormon community and the criminal mastermind behind them. Directed by Jared Hess and Tyler Measom, the docuseries examines a trio of bombings in 1985 that killed two people and shocked Salt Lake City.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: 3 March

#2 Bombay Begums

Starring Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, Aadhya Anand, Plabita Borthakur, Rahul Bose, and Danish Husain, among others, Bombay Begums is among the much-awaited releases on Netflix this month. Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, of Lipstick Under My Burkha fame, the series is about five women who wrestle with desire, ethics, personal crises, and vulnerabilities to own their ambition, in contemporary urban India.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: 8 March

#3 Coming 2 America

Directed by Craig Brewer, Coming 2 America is an upcoming comedy on Amazon Prime Video. Starring Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, and Shari Headley, the film is the sequel to Coming to America, which had released in 1988.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: 5 March

#4 The One

An upcoming sci-fi drama on Netflix, the One is set five minutes in the future, in a world where a DNA test can find your perfect partner. As per the official synopsis, Love and lies spiral when a DNA researcher helps discover a way to find the perfect partner and creates a bold new matchmaking service.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: 12 March

#5 The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

A Marvel Studios’ original series, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has Sam Wilson team up with Bucky Barnes to take on an anti-patriotism group. Promising to be a thrilling tide, the six-episode series will launch on Disney+Hotstar on 19 March.

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Release Date: 19 March