Vizag like any other city is home to many restaurants that have been here since the time of our grandparents. Just like a tradition, every generation is introduced to these restaurants and Vizgaties swear by them. These old school eateries are what sum up the local cuisine in Vizag and our love for food. One can easily say, the people of Vizag are born foodies. Sticking to their authentic traditional food, these old school eateries are a must-try for all those visiting Vizag for the first time.

Scroll down for a delicious list of old school eateries in Vizag one must try.

#1 Sai Ram Parlour

Located opposite Diamond Park, this breakfast stand-alone restaurant has etched its taste into the daily lives of the locals. Starting from idli sambar and ending it with strong tea, you are sure to be energised for the rest of your day. The place offers a long list of food items, all vegetarian. If you are visiting the city for the first time, make sure to add this breakfast joint to your to-do list.

#2 Kamat

A restaurant which started out as a small takeaway store right opposite its present location is today an air-conditioned dine-in and is one of the most visited in the city. Located close to the beach, it also has a covered sun deck where one can enjoy their mouth-watering biryani with a view. Mostly famous for its non-vegetarian dishes, this old school eatery in Vizag is a must-visit for all food lovers. The restaurant is located in Lawsons Bay Colony.

#3 Delicacies

Located in MVP Colony, opposite AS Raja Women’s College, Delicacies is most famous for its fish dishes. From fish curry to fish fry the locals swear by this restaurant. Though the coastal city sure has many seafood restaurants to try, Delicacies is that old school eatery every tourist must not miss. The restaurant also offers a wide range of vegetarian dishes.

#4 Maharani Parlour

Yet another famous breakfast eatery located in Akkayapalem, Maharani Parlour is the place to be if you would like to have some good dosas. You will have a tough time choosing from their long list of dosas. Offering great food at affordable prices, this restaurant is yet another staple for the locals. Be sure to give it a try the next time you visit Vizag.

#5 Raju Gari Dhaba

Also called Sea Inn, this literal Dhaba style restaurant is famous for all its biryanis. The special taste according to the locals is impossible to replicate. Started in 1988 the dishes at this old school eatery in Vizag are a family recipe. Handed down from generation to generation, the non-vegetarian dishes here seem to carry the same taste from the beginning. Enjoy a good drive by the coastline as you head to this restaurant located in Rushikonda.

