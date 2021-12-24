Ola starts delivering its electric scooters, Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro, in Visakhapatnam. Taking to Twitter, Bhavish Aggarwal, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Bengaluru based mobility firm, announced that the second batch of its electric scooters will now be available for delivery in Vizag.

Addressing the most popular question – yes, deliveries are on! Wonderful to see happy customers with their Ola scooters. Bangalore, Chennai last week. Vizag, Pune, Ahmedabad, Mumbai & many more cities this week & next! Scooters are en-route! Thanks for your patience & ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JLyX0y6nDB — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) December 23, 2021

Ola had started delivering its e-scooters from 15 December, 2021. It initially only delivered in its home turf, Bengaluru and its neighbouring city Chennai. On the first day of delivery, the company sold over 100 scooters. With regards to other parts of the country, Bhavish informed that Vizag, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai will be the next locations for deliveries.

Ola conducted a bike delivery event at Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Visakhapatnam and delivered its first set of electric scooters to its customers.

Delivering smiles in the city of destiny- Vizag 🌊⚓ pic.twitter.com/szBGi0qBve — Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) December 23, 2021

Reportedly, the Ola S1 electric scooter is priced at Rs 99,999 and the Ola S1 Pro electric scooter is priced at Rs 1,29,999 (ex-showroom, India).

It could be noted that the booking for Ola e-scooters started in August this year. Since then, Ola has been missing the dates for test rides and final deliveries. It was from November 2021 that Ola had started the test rides for S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters. In an official post from the entity in the month of November, Ola Electric said that it had completed 20,000 test rides for its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters. It is now aiming to conduct 10,000 test rides in a day, starting from December 2021 across 1,000 cities.