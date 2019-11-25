Nineteen year old drowns at RK beach in Visakhapatnam

On Sunday, a nineteen-year-old died in the waters of RK Beach in Visakhapatnam. The deceased, identified as A Rohith Kumar, was a native of Srungavarapu Kota in Vizianagaram District. He was working at an automotive garage near Akkireddypalem in Visakhapatnam. On Sunday morning, Rohith, along with his friends, G Santosh, and G Swamy visited an exhibition, near RK Beach. Later in the evening, calling for trouble, the youngsters ventured into the waters.

Things turned ugly when a high tide separated Rohith from the group and pulled him away from the shore. His friends raised an alarm and alerted the local police. Approximately two hours later, Rohith was washed ashore. By the time the nineteen-year-old was rushed to King George Hospital, he was declared dead by the doctors.

The Three Town Police registered a case and informed Rohit’s family about the unfortunate incident.

In October this year, two teenagers had lost their lives in a tragic drowning accident at the RK Beach, Visakhapatnam. As reported earlier, three youngsters ventured into the sea for a swim when a strong current pulled them into the sea. While one of them managed to swim back to the shore, the other two drowned in the sea.