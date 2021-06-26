In recent times, a high rush has been observed between Bhubaneswar and Mumbai and Bengaluru. East Coast Railway (ECoR) has taken note of this extraordinary rush and launched special trains between Bhubaneswar-Krishnarajapuram (14 km from Bengaluru) and Bhubaneswar-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (in Mumbai) and also pass through Visakhapatnam railway station, as detailed below:

BHUBANESWAR-LOKMANYA TILAK TERMINUS SPECIAL

Train no. 08575 Bhubaneswar-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus special train will leave Bhubaneswar on 30 June 2021 at 4 PM and reach Visakhapatnam on the same day at 10:55 PM. From there, it will depart at 11:20 PM and will reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on 2 July 2021 at 4:15 AM.

In the return direction, train no. 08576 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Bhubaneswar special train will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on 2 July 2021 at 6:55 AM, reaching Visakhapatnam on the next day at 10:40 AM and depart from there at 11 AM to reach Bhubaneswar at 5:50 PM on 3 July 2021.

Stoppages: Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Pitapuram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikalur, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Kazipet, Moula Ali, Secunderabad, Lingampalli, Vikarabad, Tandur, Wadi, Kalaburagi, Solarpur and Pune

Composition: 1st AC cum 2nd AC-1, 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-4, Sleeper Class-8, Second Class-4, Second Class cum luggage/ disabled coach-1

BHUBANESWAR-KRISHNARAJAPURAM SPECIAL

Train no. 08415 Bhubaneswar-Krishnarajapuram special train will leave Bhubaneswar on 30 June 2021 and 1 July 2021 at 12:10 PM, reaching Visakhapatnam at 6:50 PM and then, departing from there at 7:10 PM to reach Krishnarajapuram at 12:05 PM on the next day.

In the return direction, train no. 08416 Krishnarajapuram-Bhubaneswar special will leave Krishanrajapuram on 1 July 2021 and 2 July 2021 at 4:55 PM to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 10:25 AM, depart from there at 10:45 AM and then reach Bhubaneswar at 6:15 PM.

Stoppages: Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Duvvada, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai and Bangarapet.

Composition: 2nd AC-2, 3rd AC-3, Sleeper Class-12, Second Class-3, Second Class cum luggage/ disabled coach-1

Both these trains pass through Visakhapatnam and have a stoppage of 20 minutes or more. Passengers are requested to strictly follow all the health protocols before undertaking a journey in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Passengers are also requested to convey their accurate mobile number while purchasing a railway ticket to receive an SMS alert in time if there is any update about the train viz. cancellation/change of timings, etc.