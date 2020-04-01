New releases on Prime, Netflix and other OTTs that will kick your boredom away!

No thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, several of us are now home-bound with little to do. If your stay at home is increasingly getting boring, here are the latest movies you can watch online. What’s more – all of these are new releases, making us miss the theatres a tad bit less. Here are 8 new movies that you can watch on Amazon Prime, Netflix, and other OTTs.

1. HIT

HIT Movie Sneak Peek | Vishwak sen | Ruhani Sharma | Nani | Sailesh Kolanu Watch #HITMovie Sneak Peek Starring #VishwakSen, #RuhaniSharma Directed by Dr Sailesh Kolanu Music by Vivek Sagar DOP By S Mani Kandan Sound design by Sync C…

Actor Nani’s second venture as a producer stars Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi and Falaknuma Das fame Vishwak Sen. Critics have lauded HIT as an engaging, fast-paced thriller. Get yourself some popcorn for this suspense flick.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

2. Parasite

The one movie that must be on your watchlist this season is Parasite. The Oscar-winning movie is an extremely authentic take on the class divide that rules us all. This gripping drama is making noise for all the right reasons, and would be a crime to miss!

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

3. Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru

Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru – Trailer | Kiran Abbavaram, Rahasya Gorak, Ravikiran, Manovikas D, Manoj K Book my show link – https://in.bookmyshow.com/Hyderabad/movies/raja-vaaru-rani-gaaru/ET00101791 Cast : Kiran Abbavaram, Rahasya Gorak, Rajkumar Kasireddy, Ya…

Another of the new movies on Amazon Prime, this one’s for the rom-com lovers. Set in scenic Andhra, Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru is an adorable love story that will make you fall in love with Konaseema yet again. Look out for the top-notch cinematography in this one.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

4. Trance

TRANCE Malayalam Movie | 4K Official Trailer | Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim | Anwar Rasheed Presenting the Official Trailer of #TRANCE, a Malayalam movie starring Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Soubin Shahir, Vinayakan, Chemban…

Starring the hit pair Fahad Faasil and Nazriya Nazim, Trance won the audience’s attention with its trailer alone. The drama follows the life of Viju Prasad (played by Fahad) who has psychological problems but goes on to become successful. If not for anything, watch this one for the supremely captivating performance by Fahad.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

5. Jawaani Janemaan

Jawaani Jaaneman – Official Trailer | Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Alaya F | Nitin K | 31st Jan 2020 One brings the charm ✨ The other adds the spice 🌶 And he brings the party � Presenting the official trailer of Jawaani Jaaneman Releasing in cinemas on 31st …

Newcomer Alaya F’s debut movie Jawaani Janeman set in the bustling streets of London is a pleasant watch, complete with Saif Ali Khan’s goofy humour. Tabu’s comic timing is one to watch out for in this new-age flick complete with remakes of yesteryear songs like Ole Ole.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

6. Disco Raja

Disco Raja Teaser | Ravi Teja | Nabha Natesh | Payal Rajput | Tanya Hope | VI Anand | Thaman S Disco Raja Teaser on SRT Entertainments. Disco Raja 2019 latest Telugu movie ft. Ravi Teja , Payal Rajput, Nabha Natesh, Tanya Hope, Vennela Kishore and Bobb…

Pick Disco Raja after a tiring day of work, and trust Ravi Teja’s acting chops to cheer you up. While Disco Raja is a treat for Ravi Teja fans, the movie starring Nabha Natesh and Payal Rajput complete with SS Thaman’s music is a total package for your in-house first show.

Where to Watch: Sun NXT

7. Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal | Second Official Trailer | Dulquer S, Ritu V, Rakshan, Niranjani A KKK Second Trailer Out Now. #KannumKannumKollaiyadithaal #SecondOfficialTrailer Starring: DULQUER SALMAAN | RITU VARMA | RAKSHAN | NIRANJANI AHATHIAN | GAUT…

Starring Dulquer Salman, Ritu Varma in the lead, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal follows a beautiful love story, with a plot twist enough to make you hooked on to the film. The movie also stars filmmakers Anish Kuruvilla and Gautam Menon in important roles.

Where to Watch: Netflix

8. Panga

Panga | Official Trailer | Kangana | Jassie | Richa | Dir: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari | 24th Jan, 2020 Rooted in the subculture of societal facts #Panga is an emotional roller coaster tale of a middle-class Indian woman; A forgotten kabaddi world champion who …

Panga follows the life of a kabaddi player in India, and the trials a sportsperson faces to achieve their goals in our country. Played by the uber-talented Kangna Ranaut, Panga is a must-watch for its stellar performances and heartwarming message.

Where to Watch: Hotstar VIP