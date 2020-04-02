The number of novel coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh continues to rise. Andhra Pradesh reports 24 new coronavirus cases, taking the count to 111.

As per a media bulletin released by the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department of Andhra Pradesh, earlier this morning the state reported 43 cases and by end of the day reported another 24 new coronavirus cases. It is the sharpest spike that the State has been. 67 cases have been registered on a single day in the state. Out of the 111 coronaviruses positive cases, the majority of them attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation held in Delhi.

District-wise list of positive coronavirus cases as on April 1, 10:00 PM

SNO District Total Positive Cases Recovered 1 Visakhapatnam 11 1 2 Srikakulam 0 3 Vizianagaram 0 4 East Godavari 4 5 West Godavari 14 6 Krishna 15 7 Guntur 20 8 Prakasam 15 9 Nellore 3 1 10 Chittoor 6 11 Kadapa 15 12 Anantapur 2 13 Kurnool 1 Total 111 2

As per the Visakhapatnam District Collector, V. Vinay Chand, 91 cases are at the isolation centres and 170 cases in the quarantine centres in Visakhapatnam. Out of the 215 admitted, 124 were discharged. He also stated that there were 4 positive cases in the Visakhapatnam district and one positive case was reported today.

Chief Secretary (CS) of Andhra Pradesh, Nilam Sawhney (IAS) addressed the District Collectors, in a video conference on Wednesday and instructed the officials that “people with travel history abroad should be kept in isolation. The attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation need to be kept in quarantine, even if they don’t have COVID-19. She said that suspects should be kept in separate rooms or home quarantine.