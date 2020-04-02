Andhra Pradesh sees 21 more coronavirus positive cases, total soars to 132

The number of coronavirus positive cases in Andhra Pradesh has been witnessing spikes over the last few days. While Wednesday saw as many as 67 cases being reported, 21 more samples, collected from different parts of Andhra Pradesh, tested positive for coronavirus overnight. The count in the state has now soared to 132.

As per a media bulletin released by the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday morning, a total of 1800 samples have been tested across the state so far. While 132 of these have tested positive, 1175 turned negative. The results of the remaining 493 samples are awaited.

#CoronaUpdates – 21 new #Covid19 positive cases have been registered after 10PM last night, till today morning. Total cases are now 132 in Andhra Pradesh. #APFightsCorona #COVID19 @AndhraPradeshCM @MoHFW_INDIA — ArogyaAndhra (@ArogyaAndhra) April 2, 2020

While Guntur and Nellore have reported 20 cases of coronavirus each so far, Prakasam reported 17 cases. Kadapa and Krishna have recorded 15 cases of the virus each while West Godavari and Visakhapatnam registered 14 cases and 11 cases respectively. East Godavari, with 9 cases, Chittoor, with 8 cases, Ananthapur, with 2 cases, and Kurnool, with a single case, accounted for the remaining cases in Andhra Pradesh.

It may be noted that of the 67 coronavirus positive cases that were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, most of the patients were identified as the participants of the religious congregation in Delhi.

The total number of cases in India has neared in 2000. As many as 50 people have succumbed to the deadly virus so far.