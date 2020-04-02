Be it doctors, health workers, policemen, or even sanitation personnel; several units have been relentlessly braving the current crisis created by the novel coronavirus. Putting themselves in the frontline to fight the dreaded situation, these individuals have been fetching solidarity and admiration from different corners of the country. Citizens clapping in unison as part of Janta Curfew, for example, was one of the many ways through which India thanked these “corona warriors”. As tributes continue to pour in for these units, Araku MLA Chetti Palguna thanked the police in his own way.

Expressing gratitude to the police service in the current scenario, Chetti Palguna touched the feet of an Assistant Sub Inspector in Visakhapatnam.

On Wednesday, Mr Palguna interacted with a few police officers in Araku in the wake of the nationwide lockdown. In a video that did rounds on social media, the YSRCP MLA can be seen touching the feet of a police officer and thanking him with a namaste, to which, the latter responds with a salute.

#WATCH Andhra Pradesh: Araku MLA Chetti Phalguna touches feet of an Assistant Sub Inspector in Visakhapatnam as a mark of gratitude for police services during #CoronavirusLockdown. pic.twitter.com/XDYo8tlq4p — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2020

Andhra Pradesh has reported 132 cases of coronavirus so far. The state has witnessed a huge spike in the number of cases over the past few days. Visakhapatnam district has accounted 11 cases with five of them being reported recently.