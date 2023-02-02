The month of February sure looks like a treat to all with jam-packed content being released almost every day. OTTs have become our number-one choice when it comes to entertainment. They cater to a large audience with movies and web series, across a wide range of genres. Amazon Prime Video is one such OTT platform that rarely disappoints with its content. It is all set to release an array of moves and web series in February, to keep the entertainment train going. Watch these new movies and web series on Amazon Prime Video releasing this February to have an entertaining month.

Below is the list of movies and web series releasing on Amazon Prime Video in February.

Farzi

An artist pulled into accomplishing a high stake con job is being tailed by a task officer, who aims to eliminate his menace. Directed by Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru, this thriller Hindi series features Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna, and others in lead roles.

Releasing on: 10 February 2023

Dahaad

The plot revolves around a sub-inspector who investigates a mysterious case of disappearing women in a small town. Directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, the Hindi series stars Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah, Vijay Varma, and others in notable roles. Sonakshi Sinha is making her debut in web series with Dahaad.

Releasing on: 07 February 2023

Anubhav Singh Bassi- Bas Kar Bassi

Stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi is all set to make us laugh hysterically, with his journey through life as a new lawyer. It is directed and written by Abhishek Upmanyu himself.

Releasing on: 01 February 2023

Garuda

Vikara is set on a mission to capture an evil mastermind, who destroyed his family, and is also a threat to the county. Directed by Dhanakumar, this high-octane Kannada language action film features Srinagara Kitty, Kamna Jethmalani, Ashika Ranganath, and others in prominent roles.

Releasing on: 01 February 2023

Khela Jawkhon

Urmi has a hard time coming to terms with reality after a tragic accident. She is now set to discover the truth behind her misery, and unveil dark realities. Directed by Arindam Sil, this Bengali psychological thriller film stars Susmita Chatterjee, Anirban Bhattacharya, Arjun Chakrabarty, and others in lead roles.

Releasing on: 01 February 2023

Hunt

Arjun is an assistant police officer, who has to confront his inner demons to solve the mystery behind his friend’s murder. Directed by Mahesh Surapaneni, this Telugu thriller film stars Sudheer Babu, Srikanth Meka, Bharath Sreenivasan, and others in notable roles. Hunt is a remake of the Malayalam film, Mumbai Police.

Releasing on: 10 February 2023

