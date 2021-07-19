Keeping in view the high travel rush, between Visakhapatnam and Kakinada, a new MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) Express special train has been launched for these passengers. This special train is primarily for those people who travel daily from Kakinada to Visakhapatnam for their work, especially those who work at the two cities’ ports. East Coast Railway (ECoR) will run this MEMU Express special train between Kakinada Port and Vizag.

Train no. 07265 Kakinada Port-Visakhapatnam MEMU Express special train will leave Kakinada Port railway station at 4:25 AM, with effect from 19 July 2021. The train will complete its journey to arrive at Visakhapatnam at 9:40 AM.

In the return direction, train no. 07266 Visakhapatnam-Kakinada Port MEMU Express special train will leave Visakhapatnam at 5:05 PM, with effect from 19 July 2021 to reach Kakinada Port railway station at 10:10 PM.

Stoppages:

This MEMU Express special train will have the following stoppages on its way from Kakinada Port railway station to Visakhapatnam:

Kakinada Town, Samarlakota, Pithapuram, Gollaprollu, Annavaram, Tuni, Gullipadu, Narsipatnam Road, Regupalem, Elamanchili, Narasingapalli, Anakapalle and Marripalem.

The MEMU Express special train will consist of 16 coaches of MEMU rake.

People have been requested by Railways to utilise this MEMU Express special train for their daily commute.

Disclaimer: In view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, people travelling on these trains are requested to wear their masks and try to maintain physical distancing.