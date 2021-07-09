Kakinada, the district headquarters of East Godavari, is just a National Highway away from Visakhapatnam (about 155 km). One of the easiest, as well as the cheapest, ways to travel is by rail. However, some choose the road/bus journey with respect to time constraints. And finally, when it’s necessary to travel from Visakhapatnam to Kakinada in the nick of time, your only option is to fly into Rajahmundry airport as Kakinada doesn’t have one. Though the flight takes about an hour, the cost may be comparatively high, especially if booked at the last minute.

By rail, it takes about 3 hours 48 minutes for one to get from Visakhapatnam to Kakinada. It’s primary to note that there is only one train that runs from Visakhapatnam to Kakinada directly on a daily basis. This train leaves at 7:05 pm and reaches Kakinada at 9:15 pm. However, there are several weekly and daily trains to Samarlakota Junction which is 15 km away from Kakinada. The earliest train leaves at 1:25 am in morning from Visakhapatnam. To clear the rush, there are also several Covid-19 special trains on the Visakhapatnam – Kakinada route to aid travel.

Here are some important trains from Visakhapatnam that you can catch to Kakinada:

#1 Train no. 67244 Visakhapatnam Kakinada Port MEMU leaves Visakhapatnam railway station at 5:05 pm and reaches Kakinada railway station at 9:15 pm, taking about 4 hours 10 minutes. This train runs on all days in the week. This is the only direct train to Kakinada from Visakhapatnam.

#2 Train no. 07480 Puri Tirupati Festival Special leaves Visakhapatnam railway station at 3:25 am and reaches Samarlakota Junction railway station at 5:44 am, taking about 2 hours 19 minutes. This train runs on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays in the week.

#3 Train no. 18645 East Coast Express leaves Visakhapatnam railway station at 4:05 am and reaches Samarlakota Junction railway station at 6:39 am, taking about 2 hours 34 minutes. This train runs on all days of the week.

#4 Train no. 22701 Visakhapatnam Vijayawada Uday Express leaves Visakhapatnam railway station at 5:45 am and reaches Samarlakota Junction railway station at 7:55 am, taking about 2 hours 10 minutes. This train runs on all days of the week.

#5 Train no. 12805 Janmabhoomi Super Fast Express leaves Visakhapatnam railway station at 6:15 am and reaches Samarlakota Junction railway station at 8:27 am, taking about 2 hours 12 minutes. This train runs on all days of the week.

#6 Train no. 07240 Simhadri Express Special leaves Visakhapatnam railway station at 7:10 am and reaches Samarlakota Junction railway station at 9:34 am, taking about 2 hours 24 minutes. This train runs on all days of the week.

#7 Train no. 03351 Dhanbad Alappuzha Special leaves Visakhapatnam railway station at 8:35 am and reaches Samarlakota Junction railway station at 11:14 am, taking about 2 hours 39 minutes. This train runs on all days of the week.

#8 Train no. 57226 Visakhapatnam Vijayawada Passenger leaves Visakhapatnam railway station at 9:10 am and reaches Samarlakota Junction railway station at 12:23 pm, taking about 3 hours 13 minutes. This train runs on all days of the week.

#9 Train no. 12863 Howrah Yeswantpur Superfast Express leaves Visakhapatnam railway station at 10:55 am and reaches Samarlakota Junction railway station at 1:00 pm, taking about 2 hours 5 minutes. This train runs on all days of the week.

#10 Train no. 12717 Ratnachal Super Fast Express leaves Visakhapatnam railway station at 12:40 pm and reaches Samarlakota Junction railway station at 2:24 pm, taking about an hour and 44 minutes. This train runs on all days of the week.

#11 Train no. 18047 Amaravati Express leaves Visakhapatnam railway station at 12:55 pm and reaches Samalkota Junction railway station at 2:49 pm, taking about an hour and 54 minutes. This train runs on Sundays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays in the week.

#12 Train no. 17488 Tirumala Express leaves Visakhapatnam railway station at 2:00 pm and reaches Samarlakota Junction railway station at 4:06 pm, taking about 2 hours 6 minutes. This train runs on all days of the week.

#13 Train no. 12839 Howrah MGR Chennai Mail leaves Visakhapatnam railway station at 2:10 pm and reaches Samarlakota Junction railway station at 4:14 pm, taking about 2 hours 4 minutes. This train runs on all days of the week.

#14 Train no. 02821 Pune Santragachi Super Fare AC Super Fast Special leaves Visakhapatnam railway station at 3:10 pm and reaches Samarlakota Junction railway station at 4:44 pm, taking about 2 hours 34 minutes. This train runs on all days of the week.

#15 Train no. 05906 Dibrugarh Kanniyakumari Vivek Super Fast Special leaves Visakhapatnam railway station at 3:55 pm and reaches Samarlakota Junction railway station at 5:54 pm, taking about 1 hour 59 minutes. This train runs on all days of the week.

#16 Train no. 17015 Visakha Express leaves Visakhapatnam railway station at 4:25 pm and reaches Samarlakota Junction railway station at 6:48 pm, taking about 2 hours 23 minutes. This train runs on all days of the week.

#17 Train no. 12727 Visakhapatnam Hyderabad Godavari Super Fast Express leaves Visakhapatnam railway station at 5:20 pm and reaches Samarlakota Junction railway station at 7:44 pm, taking about 2 hours 24 minutes. This train runs on all days of the week.

#18 Train no. 67296 Visakhapatnam Rajahmundry MEMU leaves Visakhapatnam railway station at 6:20 pm and reaches Samarlakota Junction railway station at 9:54 pm, taking about 3 hours 34 minutes. This train runs on all days of the week.

#19 Train no. 08561 Visakhapatnam Kachiguda Special leaves Visakhapatnam railway station at 6:40 pm and reaches Samarlakota Junction railway station at 8:53 pm, taking about 2 hours 13 minutes. This train runs on all days of the week.

#20 Train no. 08519 Visakhapatnam Mumbai LTT Express leaves Visakhapatnam railway station at 11:20 pm and reaches Samarlakota Junction railway station at 1:38 am, taking about 2 hours 18 minutes. This train runs on all days of the week.

#21 Train no. 57230 Visakhapatnam Machalipatnam Passenger leaves Visakhapatnam railway station at 7:15 pm and reaches Samarlakota Junction railway station at 10:09 pm, taking about 2 hours 54 minutes. This train runs on all days of the week.

#22 Train no. 17244 leaves Visakhapatnam railway station at 7:55 pm and reaches Samarlakota Junction railway station at 10:39 pm, taking about 2 hours 44 minutes. This train runs on all days of the week.

#23 Train no. 12703 Falaknuma Express leaves Visakhapatnam railway station at 9:25 pm and reaches Samarlakota Junction railway station at 11:35 pm, taking about 2 hours 10 minutes. This train runs on all days in the week.

#24 Train no. 22707 Visakhapatnam Tirupati AC Double Decker Express leaves Visakhapatnam railway station at 10:25 pm and reaches Samarlakota Junction railway station at 0:28 am, taking about 2 hours 3 minutes. This train runs on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays in the week.

#25 Train no. 11020 leaves Visakhapatnam railway station at 10:35 pm and reaches Samarlakota Junction railway station at 00:59 am, taking about 2 hours 24 minutes. This train runs on all days in the week.

So, this is all the info you need to travel from Visakhapatnam to Kakinada by train. Wish you a safe journey!