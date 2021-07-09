Being a passionate child, Sannidha Rajasagi always had a love for dancing. Dance was the one thing that made her happy and as time passed it became her way of expression. At the tender age of three, she started attending Bharatnatyam classes. Due to her father’s government job, the family was in a state of constant displacement. This time the family settled in Yelluru, where Sannidha’s Kuchipudi journey began. After training for almost 5-6 years, she came to Vizag where she later settled down. As Sannidha grew, dance became her first priority. Rather than playing with her friends, or attending birthday parties of her beloved cousins, she was always ready to attend her dance classes. But being a professional Kuchipudi dancer in Vizag was never what she thought of.

Though Sannidha had plans of taking up the medical profession, she soon realised that her true happiness laid in dancing. The Natya Sundari Award-winning Kuchipudi dancer, in a conversation with Yo! Vizag, says, “I would love to spend my time only dancing.” Soon she started to perform in different cities of India and even went to the United States of America. A beloved daughter of her parents, she received constant support to pursue her passion. Sannidha amalgamated her passion for dancing and being a doctor, by doing her bachelor’s and master’s in nutrition, home science. She even holds a diploma in dance and plans to pursue her master’s in dance.

In 2017, she opened up her dance classes in Vizag “Natya Sannidhalya – Where Dance Is A Prayer”, where she used to teach almost 40 students across the city. Even during the pandemic-initiated lockdown, Sannidha continues to teach via online classes and workshops. “I try to keep my online classes as fun as possible, during these tough times,” she adds. She continued to say that playing the role of ‘Bala Kartekeya’ was her favourite part of Kuchipudi. “I had performed it several times, yet it remains one of my favourite acts of all time.”

But achieving her milestones was not as easy as it seems. It was the combined efforts of her talent and dedicated hard work. From an early age, she had to face physical challenges, with knee injuries, ankle pains, and Vitamin D deficiency. But none were able to contain her passion for performing on the stage. As she rises up to each of her difficulties and shines brightly on the stage. No barrier was great enough to stop her. More than the several Awards, the appreciation by the National renowned Kuchipudi dancers, and her gurus, fueled her passion to become one of the top Kuchipudi performers of the Telugu States.

Sannidha’s journey as a Kuchipudi dancer in Vizag is an exemplary embodiment that dedication towards passion and hard work is always rewarding. Such stories of the passion of common people from Vizag, The City Of Destiny, inspire the fire inside us, to continue working towards our goals.