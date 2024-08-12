The upcoming MLC by-election for the joint Visakhapatnam local bodies is shaping up to be an intense contest, with both the YSRCP and NDA making their moves. Former Minister Botsa Satyanarayana is already in the fray representing YSRCP, while the NDA has reportedly finalized the name of Byra Dileep Chakravarthi, who is on the verge of being confirmed as the NDA alliance’s candidate for the upcoming Visakhapatnam local bodies MLC by-election.

His nomination was put forward by TDP leaders from the joint Visakhapatnam district and will soon be reported to Telugu Desam Party leader and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

The nomination process for the MLC election is currently underway, with scrutiny scheduled for the 14th of this month. Polling will take place on August 30, followed by vote counting on September 3.

The deadline for filing nominations in this crucial by-election is fast approaching, set to close on 13 August. As the clock ticks down, the political landscape is buzzing with anticipation and strategy. The YSRCP, having announced its candidate early, has already begun rallying support. Botsa Satyanarayana is set to file his nomination today, bolstered by support from local body representatives who have already pledged their votes to the party.

Meanwhile, the NDA has been embroiled in last-minute deliberations over its candidate for the Visakhapatnam MLC by-election. For a time, there were even discussions about the possibility of withdrawing from the race altogether, with no official announcement made until the final hours. However, it appears that Byra Dileep Chakravarthi has emerged as the consensus candidate for the alliance, though this has yet to be officially confirmed. Other names, such as Gandi Babji and Peela Govind, were also considered, but Byra Dileep Chakravarthi is expected to file his nomination imminently.

As the nomination process concludes, all eyes are on the candidates as they prepare for the final stretch of the campaign.

