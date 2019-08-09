National Film Awards 2019: Complete list of winners

The list of winners at National Film Awards 2019 winners has been announced. Here is the complete list of the awards and their winners.

National Film Awards 2019 List:

National Award for Best Film Telugu

Mahanati

National Award for Best Actress

Keerthy Suresh for Mahanati

National Award for Best Costume

Mahanati

National Award for Best Original Screenplay

Chi La Sow

National Award for Best Sound Mixing

Rangasthalam

National Award for Best Make-up

Ranjith for Awe

National Award for Best VFX

Award shared by Srushti Creative Studio (Awe) and Unifi Media (KGF)

National Award for Best Film

Hellaro (Gujarati)

National Award for Best film on Social Issues

Padman (Hindi)

National Award for Best Actor

Award shared by Vicky Kaushal (Uri: The surgical strike) and Ayushmann Khurrana (Andhadhun)

National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment

Badhaai Ho

National Award for Best film on Environment Conservation

Paani (Marathi), produced by Priyanka Chopra

National Award for Best Children’s film

Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale Kasaragodu

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director

Sudhakar Reddy Yakanthi (Naal)

Nargis Dutt award Best Feature Film on National Integration

Ondalla Eradalla

Special Jury Award:

Award shared by Sruthi Hariharan, Joju George for Joseph, Savithri for Sudani from Nigeria, Chandrachood Rai

National Film Awards 2019 winners for:

Best Direction: Aditya Dhar (Uri: The surgical strike)

Best Supporting Actress: Surekha Sikri (Badhaai Ho)|

Best Supporting Actor: Swanand Kirkire (Chumbak)|

Best Action Direction : Vikram More and Anbu Ariv (KGF)

Best Choreography: Kruti Mahesh Madya and Jyoti Tomar for the song Ghoomar (Padamaavat)

Best Lyrics: Manjutha (Nathicharami)

Best Music Direction: Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Padmaavat)

Best Background Music: Shashwat Sachdev (Uri: The surgical strike)

Best Production Design: Bangalan (Kammara Sambhavam)

Best Editing: Nagendra K Ujjani (Nathicharami)

Best Cinematography: MJ Radhakrishnan (Olu)

Best Female Playback Singer: Bindu Mani for Mayavi Manave (Nathicharami)

Best Male Playback Singer: Arijit Singh for Binte Dil (Padmaavat)

Best Child Artistes: PV Rohith, Samit Singh, Tala Archalreshu, Srinivas Pokale

Best Location Sound: Tendlya

Best Sound Design: Bishwadeep Dipak Chatterjee (Uri: The surgical strike)

Best Adapted Screenplay: Andhadhun

Best Dialogue: Tarikh

National Film Award 2019 winners in the Feature Film Category (Regional)

Best Rajasthani Film: Turtle

Best Panchanga Film: In The Land Of Poisonous Women

Best Garo Film: Anna

Best Marathi Film: Bhonga

Best Tamil Film: Baram

Best Hindi Film: Andhadhun

Best Urdu Film: Hamid

Best Bengali Film: Ek Je Chhilo Raja

Best Malayalam Film: Sudani From Nigeria

Best Punjabi Film: Harjeeta

Best Gujarati Film: Reva

Best Telugu Film: Mahanati

Best Kannada Film: Nathicharami

Best Konkani Film: Amori

Best Assamese Film: Bulbul Can Sing

National Film Awards 2019 in the Non-Feature Films category

Special Mention Award: Mahaan Hutatma (director Sagar Puranik)

Laddoo: Directors Sameer Sadhwani and Kishore Sadhwani

Best Narration: Madhubani: The Station Of Colour

Best Music: Jyoti (Kedar Divekar)

Best Editing: Son Rise (Hemanti Sarkar)

Best Audiography: Children Of Soil (Biswadeep Chatterjee)

Best Location and Sound: The Secret Life of Frogs (Ajay Bedi)

Best Cinematography: The Secret Life of Frogs (Ajay Bedi and Vijay Bedi)

Best Director: Gautam Vaze (Aai Shapat)

Best Film on Family Values: Chalo Jeetey Hai

Best Short Film: Kasab

Social Justice: Why Me, Ekant

Best Investigation Film: Amoli

Best Sports Film: Swimming Through The Darkness

Best Educational Film: Sarlabh Virala

Best Film on Social Issue: Talate Kunji

Best Environmental Film: The World’s Most Famous Tiger

Best Promotional Film: Rediscovering Jalam

Best Film on Science and Technology: GD Naidu: The Edison of India

Best Arts and Cultural Film: Bunkar: the Last Of The Varanasi Weavers

Best Debut Film of a Director: Feluda: 50 Years Ray’s Detective

Best Non-Feature Film: Son Rise, The Secret Life of Frogs