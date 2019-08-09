National Film Awards 2019: Complete list of winners

The list of winners at National Film Awards 2019 winners has been announced. Here is the complete list of the awards and their winners.
National Film Awards 2019 List:
National Award for Best Film Telugu
Mahanati
National Award for Best Actress
Keerthy Suresh for Mahanati
National Award for Best Costume
Mahanati
National Award for Best Original Screenplay
Chi La Sow
National Award for Best Sound Mixing
Rangasthalam
National Award for Best Make-up
Ranjith for Awe
National Award for Best VFX
Award shared by Srushti Creative Studio (Awe) and Unifi Media (KGF)
National Award for Best Film
Hellaro (Gujarati)
National Award for Best film on Social Issues
Padman (Hindi)
National Award for Best Actor
Award shared by Vicky Kaushal (Uri: The surgical strike) and Ayushmann Khurrana (Andhadhun)
National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment
Badhaai Ho
National Award for Best film on Environment Conservation
Paani (Marathi), produced by Priyanka Chopra
National Award for Best Children’s film
Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale Kasaragodu
Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director
Sudhakar Reddy Yakanthi (Naal)
Nargis Dutt award Best Feature Film on National Integration
Ondalla Eradalla
Special Jury Award:
Award shared by Sruthi Hariharan, Joju George for Joseph, Savithri for Sudani from Nigeria, Chandrachood Rai
National Film Awards 2019 winners for:
Best Direction: Aditya Dhar (Uri: The surgical strike)
Best Supporting Actress: Surekha Sikri (Badhaai Ho)|
Best Supporting Actor: Swanand Kirkire (Chumbak)|
Best Action Direction : Vikram More and Anbu Ariv (KGF)
Best Choreography: Kruti Mahesh Madya and Jyoti Tomar for the song Ghoomar (Padamaavat)
Best Lyrics: Manjutha (Nathicharami)
Best Music Direction: Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Padmaavat)
Best Background Music: Shashwat Sachdev (Uri: The surgical strike)
Best Production Design: Bangalan (Kammara Sambhavam)
Best Editing: Nagendra K Ujjani (Nathicharami)
Best Cinematography: MJ Radhakrishnan (Olu)
Best Female Playback Singer: Bindu Mani for Mayavi Manave (Nathicharami)
Best Male Playback Singer: Arijit Singh for Binte Dil (Padmaavat)
Best Child Artistes: PV Rohith, Samit Singh, Tala Archalreshu, Srinivas Pokale
Best Location Sound: Tendlya
Best Sound Design: Bishwadeep Dipak Chatterjee (Uri: The surgical strike)
Best Adapted Screenplay: Andhadhun
Best Dialogue: Tarikh
National Film Award 2019 winners in the Feature Film Category (Regional)
Best Rajasthani Film: Turtle
Best Panchanga Film: In The Land Of Poisonous Women
Best Garo Film: Anna
Best Marathi Film: Bhonga
Best Tamil Film: Baram
Best Hindi Film: Andhadhun
Best Urdu Film: Hamid
Best Bengali Film: Ek Je Chhilo Raja
Best Malayalam Film: Sudani From Nigeria
Best Punjabi Film: Harjeeta
Best Gujarati Film: Reva
Best Telugu Film: Mahanati
Best Kannada Film: Nathicharami
Best Konkani Film: Amori
Best Assamese Film: Bulbul Can Sing
National Film Awards 2019 in the Non-Feature Films category
Special Mention Award: Mahaan Hutatma (director Sagar Puranik)
Laddoo: Directors Sameer Sadhwani and Kishore Sadhwani
Best Narration: Madhubani: The Station Of Colour
Best Music: Jyoti (Kedar Divekar)
Best Editing: Son Rise (Hemanti Sarkar)
Best Audiography: Children Of Soil (Biswadeep Chatterjee)
Best Location and Sound: The Secret Life of Frogs (Ajay Bedi)
Best Cinematography: The Secret Life of Frogs (Ajay Bedi and Vijay Bedi)
Best Director: Gautam Vaze (Aai Shapat)
Best Film on Family Values: Chalo Jeetey Hai
Best Short Film: Kasab
Social Justice: Why Me, Ekant
Best Investigation Film: Amoli
Best Sports Film: Swimming Through The Darkness
Best Educational Film: Sarlabh Virala
Best Film on Social Issue: Talate Kunji
Best Environmental Film: The World’s Most Famous Tiger
Best Promotional Film: Rediscovering Jalam
Best Film on Science and Technology: GD Naidu: The Edison of India
Best Arts and Cultural Film: Bunkar: the Last Of The Varanasi Weavers
Best Debut Film of a Director: Feluda: 50 Years Ray’s Detective
Best Non-Feature Film: Son Rise, The Secret Life of Frogs
Loading…
Comments