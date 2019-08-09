Keerthy Suresh bags the Best Actress National Award for Mahanati

South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh has bagged the Best Actress at the 66th National Films Awards for her exceptional performance in Mahanati. Unanimously applauded for her iconic portrayal of the popular yesteryear South Indian actress Savitri in the bi-lingual film that released in 2018, the actress now has a coveted crown.

Keerthy Suresh debuted in Telugu cinema with Nenu Sailaja and went on to act in a few big-ticket commercial entertainers in both Tamil and Telugu film industries. However, it was her remarkable act in Mahanati that helped her gain national fame. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the magnum opus starred Samantha Akkineni, Dulquer Salman, and Vijay Deverakonda and emerged as a massive winner at the box office. Apart from striking a chord with the critics, Mahanati also drew applause from the critics, who lauded praise on Keerthy Suresh for her career-defining act.

In addition to the Best Actress, Mahanati also won the National Films Award in the categories of ‘Best Film Telugu’ and ‘Best Costumes. Awe (Best Makeup, Best VFX), Rangasthalam (Best Sound Mixing) and Chi La Sow (Best Original Screenplay) are the other Telugu films that bagged prestigious honours.

It may be noted that every year, the National Awards are announced in April and presented in May. However, this year, the awards have been announced late owing to the general elections.