Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 has reached the third-week elimination. While actress Hema and journalist Jaffar were the ones to be eliminated from the show in the first two weeks, another celebrity will be bidding adieu to the house this Sunday, bringing the total number of contestants in the house to 13. Rahul Sipligunj, Baba Bhasker, Punarnavi Bhupalam, Vithika Sheru, and Tamanna Simhadri have been nominated for elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 in the third week. The voting lines were opened after Monday’s episode and the contestant to secure the least number of votes at the end of the voting process will be evicted from the Bigg Boss house this weekend. Here’s how you can vote for your favourite contestant(s) in Bigg Boss Telugu season 3.

How to vote for contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 3:

The viewers can vote for their favourite contestants either via a missed call or on Hotstar. For voting through a missed call, viewers need to take note of the phone numbers assigned to the respective contestants. The viewers then need to give a missed call to the number of the contestant they wish to save from elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 this week.

Missed call numbers for contestants who got nominated for elimination in the third week of Bigg Boss season 3:

Rahul Sipligunj: 8466996706

Baba Bhaskar: 8466 996 708

Punarnavi Bhupalam: 8466 996 709

Vithika Sheru: 8466996 715

Tammana Simhadri: 8466 996 716

To vote on Hotstar, the audience needs to log on to the app via email/Facebook. After searching for Bigg Boss Telugu season 3, they need to select the vote option beneath the video. Once the nominated contestants are displayed, the viewers can cast their vote. It may be noted that each user is allowed to cast 10 votes per day.

Come the weekend, and show host, Akkineni Nagarjuna will be lighting up the show. Apart from interacting with the housemates, the star actor will also announce the contestant to be eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 this week.