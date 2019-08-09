AP Police launch cyber space security FB page in Visakhapatnam 

A Facebook page, called AP Police Women’s Safety Cyber Space has been launched by the Andhra Pradesh Police Department, as an initiative to create awareness on cybercrime. The department holds plans to implement several steps to safeguard women using social media and smartphone applications, including Facebook. After the launch of Mahila Mithra, in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, the State came up with an initiative to start a FB page.

The FB page focuses on educating young women about the current affairs and keeping them abreast with emerging trends in today’s technology. Moreover, the social media page also aims at encouraging women to share their problems and grievances online. The page helps the victims of crime on cyber space in lodging complaints against cybercriminals as well as any suspicious online activities.

Cyber Security expert, Anisetti Anil, while addressing the gathering at AU Convention Centre, shared tips on being safe on cyber space. He suggested a website, named Virustotal.com, where you can copy-paste any suspicious link and the website will tell you if the link is safe to open or not. Furthermore, he advised on installing ‘Windows Defender’ on computers as it acts as a free antivirus on Window devices. While working on the laptops, one should cover the front camera with a sticker, and do not forget to switch off Wi-Fi or mobile data of the smartphone when not in use.

Cybercrime Police Station CI, V. Gopinath advised not to use nicknames instead of original names, unused numbers in social media profiles to maintain privacy.

Beefing up women security in the city

On Thursday, Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, Women and Child Welfare Minister Taneti Vanita and DGP Gautam Sawang launched Mahila Mithra and Cyber Mithra in Visakhapatnam to enhance the safety of women and children in the city. Women can now make use of Dial 112, Dial 181 or 9121211100 to report crimes against them.