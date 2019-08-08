Cyber Mitra and Mahila Mitra to battle crimes against women in Vizag

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, Women & Child Welfare Minister Taneti Vanita and Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang launched Mahila Mitra and Cyber Mitra in Vizag on Thursday. Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar Meena, SP Babujee Attada and other top officials too marked their presence at the AU Convention Centre as the unique women-friendly initiatives were introduced to the city.

Mahila Mitra was initially introduced by the Vijayawada Police. After reaping success in Vijayawada, the programme is now likely to be implemented across Andhra Pradesh.

Aimed at ensuring the safety of, women and children, the programme involves the participation of women in identifying atrocities against women and children. Those interested can become a volunteer of the Mahila Mitra team and report crimes against women to the police. Under the initiative, about 10-20 volunteers will be assigned to each police station in the city.

Eve-teasing, molestation, bigamy, adultery, and enticement of married women, girl/child abuse, dowry death, and workplace harassment are a few of the issues that will be addressed by the volunteers of Mahila Mitra. Also, two women constables will co-ordinate between the police officials and the Mahila Mitra teams of their respective stations. The Vizag City Police will also train the volunteers on the different women protection laws.

The police have also introduced Cyber Mitra to spread awareness of cybercrimes. The Cyber Mitra team will be consisting of trained individuals from schools, colleges and workplaces, who will be working to safeguard women from cybercrimes. A WhatsApp number: 9121211100 has been facilitated to help them in this regard. Also, women can make use of Dial 112,181 and 100 to register complaints.