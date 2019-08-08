Weather in Vizag: City forecast to see light to moderate spells of rain

Weather in Vizag: The west-northwestward movement of the deep depression in the Bay of Bengal is likely to weaken gradually causing light to moderate rainfall in Vizag, other parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while heavy to very heavy rains are expected to be seen in Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and South Chattisgarh in the next 12 hours.

Speaking to Yo! Vizag, an official from the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC) said, “With the deep depression weakening gradually, the weather in Vizag is expected to remain similar for a coming few days. The city will be receiving light to moderate rain this week. The sky is likely to remain generally cloudy until 12 August. Strong winds from westerly direction ranging from 40 kmph to 50 kmph are also likely to be witnessed. ”

Fishermen have been advised to maintain caution and not venture into the sea in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal, for the next 24 hours.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there are no chances of a cyclone but the state of the sea will be rough to very rough along and off coastal Andhra Pradesh. Also, high waves to be witnessed in the range of 3.0 meters to 3.4 meters along to Andhra Pradesh coast. On the contrary, a cyclonic circulation continues to lie over the southeast Arabian Sea off Kerala coast extending between 7.6 and 9.5 km above mean sea level.

Furthermore, trains were cancelled on due to heavy rain in coastal Andhra Pradesh. Also, electricity supply has been disrupted in some villages in Visakhapatnam district. The roads have been flooded with water and people in Sileru area have been reported to be using ropes to move across the flooded regions.