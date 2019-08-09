Manmadhudu 2 Twitter Review: Akkineni Nagarjuna‘s much-anticipated Manmadhudu 2 has hit the screens amid much frenzy. Given the title, the film is expected to be a laugh-riot, following the standards set by its hugely popular predecessor, Manmadhudu, which released in 2002. Directed by Rahul Ravindran, the film stars Rakul Preet Singh, Vennela Kishore, Rao Ramesh and Lakshmi in pivotal roles. The first reviews are out and the reports have had mixed results so far. While a few viewers called Manmadhudu 2 hilarious, others slammed the film for its “bland” writing and “boring” storyline.

Here’s the Twitter review of Manmadhudu 2:

Just watched #Manmadhudu2 . King @iamnagarjuna Garu is d cynosure. Comedy , Emotions, Songs, Story 👌👍💪🏻🙏 @Rakulpreet Ji at her best. @vennelakishore is hilarious. especially King n Vennela Kishore scenes needs special mention. 🎶 is rocking.Bro @23_rahulr u r here 2 stay 🙏👌 pic.twitter.com/1gM3Yp9MWf — Sandeep Gundapu (@SandyLovesChay) August 8, 2019

Watched #Manmadhudu2 Whole theatre erupted for the comedy sequences…@23_rahulr Anna 👌👌

Hitt antheyyy @Rakulpreet Performance iragadeesindi…@vennelakishore Kakha comedy timing 😍

Review: 3.5/5

King is back — Mohaneesh|#Rowdy#Suriya (@comrade_45) August 8, 2019

#Manmadhudu2 Overall Average to Above Average! Vennela Kishore and Rao Ramesh carry the movie on their shoulders! Nag looks charming as ever but some romantic scenes look awkward. Too many double meaning dialogues. Overall a timepass comedy entertainer 👍 Rating: 3/5 — venkyreviews (@ venkyreviews) August 9, 2019

Bright visuals, Foriegn backdrop, Beautiful Rakul and a kinda fun family! But atop everything… this film is as casual and boring as it can get! Very routine and nothing new! Edo time pass ki ithe ok emo 😅 #Manmadhudu2 #manmadhudu2review pic.twitter.com/j0kpUB9OPk — Harsha Vardhan (BHV) (@harsha_bhv) August 9, 2019

double disaster on its way !!! #Manmadhudu2… to feel better watch #Manmadhudu again !!! — I AM R*V (@akkupakshiRGV) August 9, 2019