Manmadhudu 2 Twitter Review: Akkineni Nagarjuna‘s much-anticipated Manmadhudu 2 has hit the screens amid much frenzy. Given the title, the film is expected to be a laugh-riot, following the standards set by its hugely popular predecessor, Manmadhudu, which released in 2002. Directed by Rahul Ravindran, the film stars Rakul Preet Singh, Vennela Kishore, Rao Ramesh and Lakshmi in pivotal roles. The first reviews are out and the reports have had mixed results so far. While a few viewers called Manmadhudu 2 hilarious, others slammed the film for its “bland” writing and “boring” storyline.
Here’s the Twitter review of Manmadhudu 2:
Just watched #Manmadhudu2 . King @iamnagarjuna Garu is d cynosure. Comedy , Emotions, Songs, Story 👌👍💪🏻🙏 @Rakulpreet Ji at her best. @vennelakishore is hilarious. especially King n Vennela Kishore scenes needs special mention. 🎶 is rocking.Bro @23_rahulr u r here 2 stay 🙏👌 pic.twitter.com/1gM3Yp9MWf
Watched #Manmadhudu2 Whole theatre erupted for the comedy sequences…@23_rahulr Anna 👌👌
Hitt antheyyy @Rakulpreet Performance iragadeesindi…@vennelakishore Kakha comedy timing 😍
Review: 3.5/5
King is back
First half :#Manmadhudu2 is one hell of an experience 😂 bold & laugh riot !
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐@iamnagarjuna justifies his tag 🙌@vennelakishore One step higher 😆#Manmadhudu2 #NagarjunaAkkineni #Manmadhudu
#Manmadhudu2 Big Disappointment 🙏🙏👎👎
#Manmadhudu2 Overall Average to Above Average! Vennela Kishore and Rao Ramesh carry the movie on their shoulders! Nag looks charming as ever but some romantic scenes look awkward. Too many double meaning dialogues.
Overall a timepass comedy entertainer 👍
Rating: 3/5
Bright visuals, Foriegn backdrop, Beautiful Rakul and a kinda fun family!
But atop everything… this film is as casual and boring as it can get! Very routine and nothing new!
Edo time pass ki ithe ok emo 😅 #Manmadhudu2 #manmadhudu2review pic.twitter.com/j0kpUB9OPk
#Manmadhudu2 You leave the theatre with a smile for sure. Hit for sure,go watch it! My rating 3.75/5 congratulations @iamnagarjuna @Rakulpreet @23_rahulr https://t.co/OEQL3jsGVS
double disaster on its way !!! #Manmadhudu2… to feel better watch #Manmadhudu again !!!
#Manmadhudu2 – A passable entertainer that banks on a couple of hilarious comedy scenes,a brilliant Rakul and the ever dependable Kishore. Rahul, who wrote such an organic screenplay for his first film, misses the mark this time.
Final word: Nowhere near the ever green classic!
