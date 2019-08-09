International Sports Training Centre to be set up in Visakhapatnam

Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, on Thursday, laid the foundation stone for the International Sports Training Centre at Kommadi in Visakhapatnam. The Centre is expected to facilitate the development of national-level athletes in the region. The Minister was accompanied by the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Chairman, Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao and other YSRCP leaders.

Mr Srinivasa Rao informed that the International Sports Training Centre, which will be managed by the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP), will be equipped with modern facilities and will provide training in different sports. He further added that while Rs 5 crore has been initially sanctioned for setting up the facility in the city, it will be developed in a phased manner.

On Thursday, the Minister also felicitated R Satwik, who recently won laurels at the badminton doubles competition in Australia. Mr Srinivasa Rao informed that, following the request of Satwik, the government will set up a wooden badminton court in his home town Amalapuram.