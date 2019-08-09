The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department officials are planning to furnish a few pristine locations with basic amenities in Vizag district. In a meeting held recently at Amaravati, the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Youth advancement Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and the tourism officials had discussed regarding this issue. As a part of the plan, five beaches, three waterfalls, and three reservoirs have been identified in Vizag to be revamped with facilities including washrooms, restrooms, food joints and convenient transportation to the destination.

Beaches hold a special place in the tourism map of Visakhapatnam. Currently, Rama Krishna Beach and Rushikonda beach house basic and recreational amenities. On this note, the officials are looking forward to upgrading five other beaches at Bheemili, Sagar Nagar, Appikonda, Pudimadaka, and Tantadi, in Vizag, to ensure a hassle-free experience for the tourists.

Further, three potentially crowd-pulling waterfalls have been identified by the officials. The Katiki waterfalls (Ananthagiri), Sariya waterfalls (Devarapalli) and Pedabayalu waterfalls (Hukumpeta) are likely to be developed on par with the Chaparai waterfalls and Kottapalli waterfalls.-

Reportedly, the officials are planning to transform three secure reservoirs, Thandava reservoir project, Raiwada reservoir, and Kondakarla Ava, into tourist hubs by introducing ferry rides. Additionally, a proposal to develop a Matsyagundam (fishing pool) in Devarapalli Mandal is on the cards.

The officials are also planning to launch an exclusive handicraft village with the help of the residents in Etikoppaka. As a part of this initiative, the villagers will be given an opportunity to make and sell their handmade toys at the exhibition. After the inauguration of the village, the tourists would get to closely observe what goes into the making of the toys.