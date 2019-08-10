Parasailing likely to be introduced at Rushikonda Beach in Vizag

The recent past has seen Vizag garner prominence on the front of adventure tourism. With the officials introducing several water sports and adventure activities, the city’s tourist scene has been added with a whole new exciting facet. In what is likely to come as yet another attractive feature, the Rushikonda Beach in the city may soon have parasailing to enthrall the tourists in Vizag.

Reportedly, a private firm has made a proposal to the tourism department in this regard. Parasailing involves a person, wearing a parachute, being tied to a motorboat while it speeds across the sea, giving the person an exhilarating experience over the blue waters.

Given the onset of the tourist season in Vizag, the introduction of parasailing might serve as an added attraction to the many visitors who are expected to flock the city’s shores in the coming months. The adventure activity is likely to be available to the tourists once a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is reached between the state government and the private firm.

Also, given the increasing demand for boat rides, the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) officials are planning to introduce a new boat for those looking to go on a ride at RK Beach. While the one operating currently can accommodate up to 8 passengers for a trip, the new boat will be having a seating capacity of about 80 people. The officials have also invited tenders in this regard.