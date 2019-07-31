Nara Lokesh to soon take over the reins of TDP from Chandrababu Naidu?

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) hasn’t been going through a smooth sail of late. The party was hammered by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the 2019 Assembly polls and ended up securing a paltry total of 23 seats. In the aftermath of the poll drubbing, the TDP has been battling for survival with several leaders defecting to other parties. In addition to the local members, it may be noted that four of its Rajya Sabha members had switched sides to BJP in June. Further, with the party Chief, Chandrababu Naidu (69), not getting any younger by the day, reports claim that the party’s General Secretary, Nara Lokesh, might soon take over the reins of the party from his father.

Nara Lokesh, 36, who served as the Cabinet Minister for Information Technology, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development during the TDP’s reign, lost the Assembly polls in 2019 from the constituency of Mangalagiri. The politician though continues to serve as an MLC and is seen as a vital cog in the functioning of the TDP. While a few reports claimed that Lokesh has drawn the ire of inner circles for the party’s disappointing show in the polls, there’s no denying the fact that he is soon likely to be entrusted with additional responsibilities, given the age factor of the current party President Chandrababu Naidu.

“Naidu’s health might not permit him to take up major activities like before and the party will soon decide on how and when to launch Lokesh. He was taking care of the TDP’s social media earlier given his IT background, but he cannot keep doing that alone. Moreover, once our party chief is back, we will fully analyse, at the booth level, as to what went wrong in the elections,” a TDP leader was quoted as saying by Livemint.

The leader also informed that the party will soon assess the loss to the YSRCP in the state and general elections this year. Naidu, who is currently in the US for a health check-up, is likely to helm a few organisational review meets once he’s back.

