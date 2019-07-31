Visakhapatnam MP and GVMC look to resolve water crisis in the city

Over the past few days, the showers in Visakhapatnam and its neighbouring districts have brought a huge relief to the residents, given the water crisis in the city over the past few months. While the rainfall has reportedly marked a significant rise in the water levels at the reservoirs in and around the city, the Commissioner of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) G Srijana informed that pumping of water from Godavari river into the Yeleru reservoir has commenced from 27 July under the Purushottapatnam Lift Irrigation Scheme (PLIS). Also, the Commissioner assured that water crisis will no longer be prevalent in the city with this scheme. The Two-phase PLIS was designed to fulfill the needs of East Godavari, Visakhapatnam, and other northern Andhra districts.

Meanwhile, an exclusive meeting was held in the party office of Visakhapatnam Member of Parliament (MP), MVV Satyanarayana on Monday. The YSRCP leader discussed with GVMC Superintending Engineer Venkateswararao in regards to the water supply. Mr. Satyanarayana reportedly said that the city gets only 50-55 cusecs of water out of 100 cusecs released from the Yeleru reservoir. He further added that the pipeline system needs to be strengthened to mitigate the loss.

According to the project report submitted by the GVMC, laying a pipeline through the Yeleru left main canal over a stretch of 153 kilometres avoids non-revenue water supply. This project is estimated to cost around Rs 1800 – Rs 2000 crores. While several industries have come forward to fund up to Rs 1200 crores, the rest of the amount is likely to be pumped in by the GVMC.

The MP stated that he will further discuss the issue with Muttamsetti Srinivasarao Minister of Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement of Andhra Pradesh and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and see that the project gets financial aid from the central government.