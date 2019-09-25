NAD Visakhapatnam lauded for its services at the platinum jubilee celebrations

The Naval Armament Depot (NAD) Visakhapatnam celebrated its platinum jubilee on 24 September 2019. The Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (CINC), Eastern Naval Command (ENC) Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, Visakhapatnam West constituency Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Ganababu, Visakhapatnam Senior Superintendent of Post Offices M Somasekhar, and NAD personnel participated in the event.

The Vice-Admiral released the NAD magazines’ platinum jubilee edition ‘Smritika’. Later on, he unveiled a platinum jubilee souvenir, a mural depicting multifarious activities of the depot. Speaking on the occasion, Mr Jain lauded NAD’s contribution in meeting the operational requirements of the Indian Navy. Furthermore, he assured that ENC will continue to support NAD in its endeavours.

The event also witnessed an impressive presentation of classical dance forms. Post the ceremony, the attendees paid homage to those who lost their lives in the recent Arunachal Pradesh AN-32 transport aircraft crash.



Established in 1944, the NAD Visakhapatnam completed 75 years of service. In order to commemorate its platinum jubilee, various awareness activities have been carried out from the past few weeks. Earlier in August, the staff at NAD took part in a cleaning campaign at King George Hospital (KGH). A medical camp was also organized by NAD staff at Thikkavanipalem Village, Visakhapatnam on 8 September 2019. Furthermore, a technical exposition on Naval Armament and Ammunition was also held on 21 to 22 September 2019 at NAD Colony.