City authorities review NAD flyover construction works in Visakhapatnam

GVMC (Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation) Commissioner G Srijana and former Metropolitan Commissioner of VMRDA (Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority) P Basant Kumar, on Monday, reviewed the construction works at NAD flyover. The authorities were joined by Visakhapatnam West MLA PGVR Naidu

Taking to social media, Mr. Naidu wrote, “Convened the weekly review meeting of NAD flyover construction along with the GVMC Commissioner Srujana, VMRDA Chairman Basant Kumar, police and construction agencies. Due to the rising issues in the flyover construction – traffic, unavailability of sand, etc; requested to speed up the pace of NSTL bypass construction so as to ease the traffic issue at the junction parallel.”

The review was held as part of the weekly review system that was brought into effect last month. The system was introduced in an attempt to speed up the completion of the much-awaited project in the city.

The flyover works, which were flagged off in October 2017, have come under the scanner for congesting the traffic flow at one of the crucial junctions in Vizag. Speaking to media earlier, an official of Vijay Nirman Company, which is executing the NAD flyover, had informed that the works were delayed owing to several reasons. He told that the challenges would be overcome and efforts would be made to complete the flyover by December.