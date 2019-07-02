TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy assures hassle free Tirumala darshan

TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) Chairman YV Subba Reddy, has assured to arrange for hassle-free darshan of Tirumala in the coming days.

YV Subba Reddy, who assumed office recently, conducted his maiden review of various wings of the temple. He visited the Boondi kitchen, twin Vaikuntam Queue complexes and other places to inspect the facilities on offer to the pilgrims. The new TTD Chairman also interacted the devotees standing in the queue and enquired about the shortcomings they noticed within the temple complex.

The devotees expressed satisfaction on several amenities like free food, milk, and water that is supplied to them, they also expressed the need for a peaceful and spiritually enriching experience while offering prayers. With many devotees raising concerns over the long waiting durations in the queues, Mr. Reddy called upon the officials to look into the same.

Speaking to media, YV Subba Reddy said that he will strive to reduce the inconvenience caused to the devotees during the darshan. Mentioning that the waiting durations will be brought down, he assured of a hassle-free process all through the darshan. He further informed the media that the temple board would soon replace diesel vehicles with battery operated vehicles to control and curb the pollution levels in the area. Mr. Reddy, who is the uncle of AP CM YS Jagan, also stated the necessity for maintaining a green cover in and around the temple. The plan of action is expected to be charted once the board is formed with new members.