Vizag Collector launches ‘Spandana’ for addressing public grievances

Vizag District Collector Vadarevu Vinay Chand launched a special programme to address public grievances at the District Collectorate on Monday. Named ‘Spandana’, the programme aims at maintaining transparency across the State Government bodies. This is as per the policy established by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

While speaking to the press, Vinay Chand shared details about the programme, which is planned to be held every Monday. He said that this programme will provide a platform for the people to get their grievances resolved. At the beginning of every week, one can approach the concerned officials at the Collectorate and bring their issues to the notice of the respective officials. The public can come with issues related to any local matter like power, water supply and wages. Even if someone has noticed corrupt activities at any place, they can bring it to the Collector’s notice with the help of the ‘Spandana’ programme. The Collector assured that the public grievances will be addressed as soon as possible and speedy solutions will be provided.

Reportedly, the person registering the complaint will also receive regular updates on its status. This will be apart from the receipt that each complainant will be given. The Vizag District Collector also mentioned that action will be taken against the officials if any application remains unresolved without a valid reason.

Ensuring transparency, in State Government programmes and plans, is one of AP Chief Minister’s key election mandates. By revamping the entire administration system in the state, the CM claims to aim for a corrupt-free system.