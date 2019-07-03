In an effort towards achieving pollution-free cities, Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Babul Supriyo, while speaking in Rajya Sabha, revealed that five cities from Andhra Pradesh will be included in the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP). Vizag, Vijayawada, Guntur, Kurnool and Nellore have been identified as non-attainment cities (Cities where National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) are violated) and the centre will spend Rs 10 crore in resurrecting the air quality standards in these places.

Apart from these five cities, 28 other cities accommodating a population of about 10 lakh have been chosen under the 10 crore bracket. Whereas the cities with a population under five lakh would get Rs 10 lakh and the cities accommodating population from five-ten lakh would get Rs 20 lakh to combat the air pollution.

To keep pollution levels at bay in these cities, the authorities have introduced various measures. These measures include creating Public Awareness and Capacity Building Activities with the help of Mechanical Street Sweepers, Mobile Enforcement Units, Water Sprinklers, Source Apportionment Study, Installation & Commissioning of Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations and Greening and Paving activities.

About the Programme

Air pollution is a paramount challenge of industrialization and urbanization. To keep the air pollution levels in check, the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), a five-year action plan was launched by Dr Harsh Vardhan, the Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in New Delhi, January 2019. The main objective of the programme is the all-inclusive moderation for the prevention, control and reduction of air pollution.

The Smart Cities Programme has been one of the major promoters of the NCAP, putting forward 102 non-attainment cities (cities where the pollution levels measured by the National Ambient Air Quality Standards have been violated).

Pollution remains a concern

Air pollution has been a constant cause for concern in Vizag not just because it challenges the ecological balance but also sustainable development. The industrial emissions, the municipal waste incineration and the growing vehicular density have caused a drastic rise in the pollution levels in Vizag over the years. The implementation of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), therefore, might prove to be a boon for the city at this stage.