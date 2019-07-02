Vizag TDP leaders meet GVMC Commissioner over demolition row

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) had issued a notice to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) office at Ramnagar in Vizag. Stating that the building was unauthorised, the city’s municipal body demanded the relevant link document, from Rani Kamala Devi, be produced within a week’s time, failing which, action would be taken. With the issue gathering heat over the last few days, the TDP leaders held a meeting at the party office in Vizag on Monday to discuss the course of action.

TDP Vizag (urban) President SA Rahman, MLAs Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, PGVR Naidu, Ganta Srinivasa Rao, MLC Duvvarapu Rama Rao and former MLAs Bandaru Satyanarayana, Peela Govinda Satyanarayana were among the party leaders who took part in the meeting.

Following the meeting, TDP Vizag President SA Rahman, along with a few of the party members, met GVMC Commissioner Srijana at her office and submitted proofs that claimed the building not to be unauthorised.

Speaking to media after meeting the Commissioner, Mr. Rahman elaborated on several details related to the construction and stated that all the relevant laws were adhered to. He said that though the party was given seven days time, they submitted a reply within just three days. Mr. Rahman added that the building was leased by the State government and the link documents did not concern him.