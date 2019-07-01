GVMC issues demolition notice to TDP office in Vizag

Cracking the whip on ‘illegal’ constructions in Vizag, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has issued a notice to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) office in the city. Terming the building near the Seven Hills Hospital as ‘unauthorised’, the notice, dated 28 June, was addressed to the city unit president and stated that it would be demolished if a satisfactory explanation isn’t provided within seven days.

The Town Planning Commission, reportedly, cited Section 452 of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Act-1955 and Section 7 of the Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Act, 1979 and mentioned that the building, which houses the TDP office, was constructed without submitting the relevant link documents.

Speaking to media, a town planning official said, “Over the last six months, we have demolished close to 40 unauthorised buildings in the city. Action will be taken against any construction which doesn’t have the requisite permissions.”

While the YSRCP leaders said that no unauthorised constructions would be spared in the city, the TDP members have been called the developments as a vendetta against the Party and its President Chandrababu Naidu.

The Andhra Pradesh Government, led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has been taking steps to bring down illegal structures across the State. After razing down ‘Praja Vedika’, the APCRDA (Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority) issued a notice to demolish the official residence of former AP CM Chandrababu Naidu if a satisfactory explanation isn’t received within the stipulated time frame.

In Vizag too, the GVMC has been razing down numerous illegal and unauthorised buildings across the city. The demolition drive, which was launched last week, has seen several buildings being pulled down within a span of few hours. It may be noted that the list of buildings under the scanner included those owned by a few politicians as well.