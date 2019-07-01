Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, on his maiden visit to Eastern Naval Command, Visakhapatnam, was briefed on the operational readiness of the Command and other aspects of maritime and coastal security on the Eastern Seaboard on 30 Jun, Sunday. Later, he visited Indian Navy’s indigenously conceived design and constructed frontline stealth frigate INS Shivalik and INS Sindhukirti in Visakhapatnam. During the guided tour of the ship and submarine, the Defence Minister interacted with the crew members.

Addressing the naval personnel and Defence Civilians, Rajnath Singh lauded the patriotic fervour of every sailor serving in the Indian Navy in maintaining a constant vigil against the maritime threat and safeguarding our Nation’s maritime interests. He also highlighted the Indian Navy’s significant role in implementing India’s Act East Policy. He later interacted with them during Barakhana. The Defence Minister was also briefed about the Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance aircraft P8I prior to his departure to New Delhi.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had arrived in Visakhapatnam on 29 June on a two-day maiden visit to ENC. On arrival at INS Dega, the Defence Minister was received by Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) and Vice Adm Atul Kumar Jain Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ENC and was presented a Guard of Honour.

Rajnath Singh had also held a meeting with Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and officials of State and District Administration on Saturday evening. Both jointly reviewed the progress of ongoing infrastructure projects and proposals of the Indian Navy in Andhra Pradesh state and directed concerned officials to continue the proactive Civil-Military Synergies and cooperation between the Indian Navy and Govt of AP to expedite the progress of the naval issues.