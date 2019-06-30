This new store in Vizag offers a range of delicious waffles and beverages

Offering a range of waffles and beverages, Waffee & Co is the new hot spot for the foodies in Vizag.

The Setting

Waffee & Co comes as a cosy bistro. The glass door and panels form a well-lit inner space. Bright yellow coloured walls, wood-panelled tables, cushioned chairs, and cute trinkets fill the place with a happy vibe. Other aesthetics include potted plants that are placed on each of the tables.

With three outlets, the Madhurwada store can seat up to 16 people at a time. The place also has an outer seating facility that overlooks the street. While the one at Seethammadhara, can accommodate close to 30 people, the third one at Gajuwaka can seat 20 customers.

The Fare

The menu comprises of waffles and Italian Brew coffee. The waffles are divided into four major categories- ‘Classic’, ‘Exotic’, ‘Coffee’ and ‘Choco Indulgence’. You even get to choose from a variety of toppings to make your waffle all the more delectable.

The coffee section, on the other hand, brings both hot and cold options. Apart from the conventional delights, the menu also includes some interesting varieties such as Mr. & Mrs. Mint and Hazel Hearts, to name a few.

Yo! Recommends

While Choco Chippy, Brownie Blast, and Retro Run stand out for chocolate lovers, Irish Coffee and Oreo Shot come as the must-try waffles from other sections. Vino Affair, a specialty for those fond of red wine, Coco Chemistry and Irish Crush are the recommended cold coffee shakes.

Note: This store in Vizag will soon have instore brewing (hot and cold brew) too.

Outlets: Madhurwada- Beside ICICI Bank, Chandrampalem

Seetammadhara- inside Mexico’s Poppers & Egg Stop, beside IDBI Bank

Gajuwaka- Chaitanya Nagar, beside Red Cherry

Timings: 10 AM -11 PM

Contact: +91 9100242802